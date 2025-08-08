International Cat Day 2025: Essential nutrients every cat owner should know for their feline's health

Cats require nutrient-rich content for shiny coats, immunity, and agile bodies.(Shutterstock)

International Cat Day 2025: Celebrated on August 8 each year, this observance day was initiated in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare to raise awareness about cats’ needs, promote their welfare, and cherish the happiness they bring to our lives. On this day, let’s take a closer look at the nutrition of cats, the pillar behind all their energy, vitality and health.

Dr Umesh Kallahalli, Small Animal Consultant, Mars Petcare India, shared the importance of dietary requirements in cats. Knowing which nutrients your cat needs helps you make informed choices when reading cat food labels. Don't just pick any generic cat food without checking the nutritional content.

Dr. Kallahalli listed two vital requirements in any diet, even for your cats: micronutrients and macronutrients. Macronutrients are the main nutrients, consumed in large amounts for energy, while micronutrients are vitamins and minerals needed in smaller amounts to support vital bodily functions.

Here’s the brief guide Dr. Kallahalli shared on the two rudimentary requirements of your cat’s diet:

Macronutrients

1. Protein

Cats need high-quality animal protein because it provides important building blocks called amino acids, especially taurine.

Taurine is vital for healthy eyes, a strong heart, and normal reproduction. Without enough taurine, cats can experience blindness or serious heart problems.

2. Fats

Fats offer a rich source of energy, even more than proteins or carbohydrates. They also help the body absorb essential vitamins like A, D, E, and K, which are necessary for good vision, bones, skin, and blood.

Fats also contain essential fatty acids such as omega-3 and omega-6, which cats cannot make themselves. These fatty acids are good for supporting brain and eye development in kittens, especially DHA, a type of omega-3.

It also keeps the skin healthy and free from dryness or irritation and gives cats a soft, shiny coat.

3. Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are not essential for cats, but they can be part of their diet as an energy source.

Cats can digest carbohydrates, especially as kittens when they consume lactose from their mother’s milk, but a cat’s diet should always prioritise proteins and fats over carbohydrates.

Macronurteints

1. Vitamins

Cats need preformed vitamin A, which they cannot get from plants.

Vitamin D for bone health.

Vitamin E for cell protection, and vitamin K for blood clotting.

2. Minerals

Minerals such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, sodium, and iron are vital for bone strength, muscle function, enzymatic processes, and overall metabolic health.

Hydration

Hydration is important to prevent kidney issues. (Shutterstock)

No discussion about diet is complete without mentioning hydration. It is essential for bodily functions, but often overlooked in cats, who naturally have a low thirst drive.

“Hydration is often overlooked but is critical for cats, especially since they have a naturally low thirst drive due to their history," The vet described the tendency of cats to drink less water. "Wet cat food or encouraging cats to drink water ensures proper kidney function, supports urinary tract health, and prevents dehydration, which can lead to urinary issues.”

Feeding frequency and portion control

Even if your cat paws and meows like they haven’t eaten in days, despite you feeding them just an hour ago, control the urge to overfeed. Giving too many treats and extra meals may result in weight gain and health issues.

Highlighting the importance of a consistent meal portion, Dr Umesh Kallahalli, added, “Consistent meal portions help manage weight and prevent obesity, allowing better tracking of a cat’s health and appetite. Overfeeding can quickly cause excess weight and associated health problems. Cats do best with regular, scheduled feeding times that reflect their natural hunting behaviour, rather than free feeding.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.