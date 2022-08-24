International Dog Day 2022: Ways to pamper your dog on this day

International Dog Day 2022: International Dog Day is here and every pet parent should take out time for their adorable dogs to pamper them, take them to a place of their liking, buy a nice toy and most importantly promise to take care of their health and well-being throughout the year. International Dog Day is celebrated annually on August 26 to promote adoption of dogs instead of buying them from pet shops. The day was founded by Animal Welfare Advocate and Pet Lifestyle expert Collen Paige. (Also read: International Dog Day 2022: 5 ways pet dogs help us lead a better lifestyle)

If you do not have a pet yet or want a new addition to your pet family, you must adopt a dog to give them a better life. It is also a good idea to pamper a street dog and treat them with some healthy food. If you really are a dog lover and their welfare is on your mind, you could even volunteer at a pet shelter and support with donations, food and other facilities.

Kartik Gupta, Co-Founder, Goofy Tails- Nutrition Focussed Pet Products Company suggests other ways to care for and pamper your dog:

• Dogs love massages, especially pre-bath with coconut oil. It makes them feel relaxed and enjoy the spa session.

• Whenever pet parents are a bit free from their work they should travel to new places every once in two months and explore new pet-friendly cafes in their towns and pet-friendly parks around the house.

• The best gifts for dogs are the toys such as rope toys, an interactive treat dispenser, and hard chew toys as it helps with stimulating their mind and hyper energy.

• Sometimes, all we want to do is curl up on the couch together and relax, but their favourite pastime is playing with family members like kids etc. While they have all the toys in the world, dogs love to play with their tent, stuffed toys and action figures. So, you can help in creating a space where they feel safer and happier.

