It's your pet's birthday? Here are 6 ways you can pamper and spoil your furry friend on their special day

As a pet parent, when your furry pet baby turns a year older, you are filled with cute aggression and smoosh them with kisses, love and affection. This certainly calls for a celebration, a perfect occasion to rightfully spoil them without limits. It is a heartwarming moment, so make them feel loved. If it's your pet's birthday, spare no expense to make the fur buddies feel special on this day.

But stuck on how to celebrate other than baking your furry friend a pet-friendly cake?

In an interview with HT, Dr Deepak Saraswat, Head Vet at Zigly shared some activities for your pet's birthday. Make sure you add these as you are planning their special day.

Dr Saraswat shared a detailed breakdown of each of these fun activities for your pet.

Treat your pet to spa day

Make your pets relax with a nice spa.(Pexels)

Pets enjoy a relaxing day of pampering. Just like humans treat themselves with facials and massages, giving your pet a soothing bath with a pet-friendly shampoo that suits their coat would make them feel better. After shower, a gentle brush to detangle their fur will keep it shiny and soft. Moreover, pet loves massages. Give them a gentle rubdown, focusing on their ears, neck, and shoulders, which helps them to relax and improve circulation. Lastly, ensure the nails are trimmed. Visiting a professional groomer would make them feel extra special.

Bake some homemade treats

There are many pet-friendly recipes that will help you bake delicious and healthy treats for your pet. You can bake some homemade treat for your dog or a special meal for your cat, like a bowl of fresh salmon or chicken. Just like these dishes, there are many pet-friendly recipes online that will help you to customize treats according to your pet’s taste.

Create a cosy nest

Pets love having their own comfortable space where they can relax, an area which makes them feel like a cosy haven. Gift your pet a soft, plush bed or blanket and set it up in a peaceful spot in your home where they can feel safe. Additionally, adding their favourite toys, a couple of pillows, and maybe even a soft, heated pad to make them feel extra comfy. For a more personal touch, consider putting an old shirt or blanket with your scent in their resting area. It will help them feel more connected to you, and they’ll appreciate the warmth and comfort.

Spend quality time together

Go goofy with your dog!(Pexels)

Sometimes, having a dedicated pet-time is the best way to show love to your four-legged partner. Go out for a stroll in the park, take a different route than the routine one, or visit a pet-friendly café where they can run along and make new friends. For cats, try setting up an outdoor experience with a leash or take them out in a pet stroller for some sunshine and fresh air. You don’t have to break the bank, simple quality time is all that your pet wishes for with you.

Give them a new toy

Whether it’s a bouncy ball or a scratching post, gifting your pets new toys can add hours of entertainment for them. As a pet-parent, consider those toys that help improve your pet's physical and mental well-being, such as treat-dispensing gadgets or a playful puzzle game. They may not ask for much, but they’ll definitely appreciate the extra attention from their favourite human.

Capture the moment

Creating lasting memories by capturing photos of you and your pet together. Dress up your pet in cute costumes, bandanas, or just snap a candid moment of them enjoying their day. You can print the photo and frame it or create a scrapbook of your favourite memories together.

So, to sum up, based on Dr. Saraswat's recommendations, there are many ways to pamper your pet on their birthday. After all, pets are bundles of joy and sunshine, bringing happiness into our lives, so making their special day relaxing and memorable is only fair.

