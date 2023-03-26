Purple Day of Epilepsy 2023: 5 symptoms of epilepsy in dogs and how to cure it

Purple Day of Epilepsy is an international event that takes place annually on March 26th, with the aim of raising awareness about epilepsy and supporting those who are living with this neurological disorder. Epilepsy is a condition that affects the brain and causes recurring seizures, which can be mild or severe and can have a significant impact on an individual's quality of life. Epilepsy affects both humans and animals, including dogs. Epilepsy in dogs is a serious health issue that can cause seizures, loss of consciousness, and even death. Identifying the symptoms of epilepsy in dogs is crucial in managing the condition and providing proper treatment. (Also read: How to help your pet deal with trauma; expert tips ) Epilepsy in dogs is a serious health issue that can cause seizures, loss of consciousness, and even death. (Unsplash)

On this occasion of Purple Day of Epilepsy, Dr. Deepak Saraswat, Head Veterinarian, Zigly, shared with HT Lifestyle five symptoms of epilepsy in dogs and how to cure it.

1. Seizures: it is the most common symptom of epilepsy in dogs. A seizure can last from a few seconds to a few minutes and can cause your dog to lose consciousness. During a seizure, your dog may experience convulsions, muscle twitching, and drooling. Seizures can be triggered by stress, excitement, or changes in your dog's environment. If your dog experiences this problem, it is important to consult with your veterinarian to determine the underlying cause and develop an appropriate treatment plan.

2. Loss of consciousness: Dogs with epilepsy may experience loss of consciousness during a seizure. This can be a frightening experience for both you and your dog. If your pup loses consciousness, it is important to keep them safe by removing any objects that may harm them and cushioning their head. Once the seizure is over, keep your dog calm and monitor them closely.

3. Changes in behaviour: Epilepsy can also cause changes in the behaviour of affected canines. They may become more anxious or agitated, or they may become withdrawn and less responsive. These changes can be a sign that your dog is experiencing discomfort or pain. If you notice changes in your dog's behaviour, it is important to consult with your veterinarian to determine the best possible treatment plan to help your dog.

4. Loss of bladder or bowel control: During a seizure, your dog may lose control of their bladder or bowels. This can be embarrassing for your dog and stressful for you. To help your pooch feel more comfortable, it is important to clean up any messes and provide them with a clean, comfortable place to rest.

5. Difficulty standing or walking: Epilepsy can also cause difficulty standing or walking in dogs. This can be a sign of weakness or muscle stiffness. If you notice that your dog is having difficulty standing or walking, it is important to consult with your veterinarian to determine the underlying cause and develop an appropriate treatment plan.

How can you cure epilepsy in dogs?

Unfortunately, there is no cure for epilepsy, but there are several treatment options that can help manage the condition and improve your dog's quality of life. Your veterinarian may prescribe anti-seizure medication to control seizures and prevent future episodes. In addition to medication, you can also help manage your dog's epilepsy by:

● Keeping a journal of your dog's seizures and symptoms to track their progress and identify triggers

● Providing your dog with a consistent routine and environment to reduce stress and anxiety

● Avoiding potential triggers, such as loud noises or flashing lights

● Feeding your dog a healthy, balanced diet and providing plenty of exercises

● Providing your dog with a safe, comfortable place to rest and recover after a seizure

In conclusion, epilepsy in dogs can be a serious health issue that requires proper management and treatment. If you notice any of the symptoms mentioned above, it is important to consult with your veterinarian to determine the underlying cause and develop an appropriate treatment plan. With proper care and management, dogs with epilepsy can live happy, healthy lives.