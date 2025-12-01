Travelling with pets in India: 7 airline and train rules you must know for a stress-free trip in 2025

Keen to take your pet on a vacation via air or train? Planning is key when travelling with a companion animal in India. Air travel rules vary greatly between carriers. Some airlines allow small pets inside the passenger cabin. There is usually a strict weight limit, including the carrier. Larger animals must typically travel in a temperature-controlled cargo area. All flying pets require valid health and immunisation papers. Careful planning ensures safe travelling: Secure the right documentation for your beloved pets on all train and airline journeys.(Pexels)

For train journeys, booking a private compartment is often necessary. This is usually in the highest class of accommodation. It ensures the comfort of all passengers. Alternatively, you can arrange transport in the designated luggage compartment. A separate fare is always required for your animal. Always secure original documentation and confirm specific booking rules beforehand.

7 rules while travelling with pets on Air India and Air India Express

Planning your journey is essential. These regulations ensure the safety and comfort of pets travelling on board with you.

1. Pets under 10 kg, including the carrier, can fly in the cabin.

2. Pets between 10 kg and 32 kg must travel as checked baggage.

3. Animals over 32 kg must be booked through the cargo service.

4. You must book your pet's space at least 48 hours before the flight departs.

5. A valid health certificate and up-to-date rabies vaccination are mandatory.

6. Pets must be at least eight weeks old. Pregnant or sedated pets are not allowed.

7. The cabin carrier must be soft, ventilated and fit under the seat.

7 rules while travelling with pets on Akasa Air

Making sure your pet travels safely needs careful organisation. Reviewing these rules will help you prepare the necessary arrangements and documentation.

This service is available only on domestic flights within India.

2. Only dogs and cats that are three months or older are allowed.

3. A maximum of three pets are permitted per flight. Two can be in the cabin.

4. Pets in the cabin must weigh up to 10 kg, including the container.

5. Pets checked in as baggage can weigh up to 32 kg.

6. You must book your pet's travel at least 24 hours before your flight.

7. A health certificate from a vet is required within 72 hours of travel.

7 rules while travelling with pets on train

Preparation is crucial for pet travel. Review rail rules now to organise documentation and arrange necessary travel logistics.

Pets can only travel with their owners in First AC or First Class.

2. This is only allowed when you book the entire coupe or cabin.

3. The request for a private cabin must be made at the Divisional Railway Manager's office.

4. Puppies or kittens small enough for a basket can travel in any class.

5. You must pay the applicable booking charges for this service.

6. Online booking for pets is only allowed after the first chart is prepared.

7. The freight charges you pay are non-refundable, even if the train is late or cancelled.

(Source: All information sourced from the official websites of the airlines and Indian railways.)

Similar articles for you

Preparation is crucial for pet travel. Review rail rules now to organise documentation and arrange necessary travel logistics.

Best beaches in Asia for Indian travellers: Top 10 picks in Bali, Phuket, Goa, Maldives, Langkawi and more

Best solo travel destinations for women in India: Explore 10 safe, scenic and culturally rich places for travel

Best places to visit in India during winter 2025: Explore Auli’s snow, Goa’s beaches, Munnar’s tea gardens and much more