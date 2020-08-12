e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Pod of dolphins wow onlookers in Southern California

Pod of dolphins wow onlookers in Southern California

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 12, 2020 10:49 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
DANA POINT, California
The image shows dolphins leaping several feet into the air above the glistening waters.
The image shows dolphins leaping several feet into the air above the glistening waters.(YouTube/@Capt Dave’s Dana Point Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari)
         

Some 300 dolphins were caught on camera Sunday stampeding across the ocean near Dana Point, the Orange County Register reported.

The minutes-long video captured by Capt. Dave’s Whale Watching Safari shows dolphins leaping several feet into the air above the glistening waters, wowing those aboard the boat.

Dolphins move fastest while porpoising out of the water since there is less resistance in air than in water, the Register reported. It is unknown why pods of dolphins stampede.

“It’s thought that the dolphins could be evading a predator such as orcas, racing to catch a food source, or meeting up with another pod of dolphins,” the charter company said in a statement.

Dolphin sightings off the Orange County coastline are not uncommon. A dolphin pod caught stampeding in waters near Laguna Beach made news around the world last year.

Southern California is home to nearly 450,000 common dolphins, the species captured on video Sunday, the charter company said.

tags
top news
Coronavirus: Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
Coronavirus: Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
‘Need to assess if Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective’: AIIMS Director
‘Need to assess if Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective’: AIIMS Director
Bengaluru violence: 3 dead, over 100 arrested after arson, stone-pelting
Bengaluru violence: 3 dead, over 100 arrested after arson, stone-pelting
May God do whatever is best for him: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter
May God do whatever is best for him: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter
Who is Kamala Harris? A few facts about Joe Biden’s running mate
Who is Kamala Harris? A few facts about Joe Biden’s running mate
‘Krishna was born in jail today, you want bail?’: CJI to convict
‘Krishna was born in jail today, you want bail?’: CJI to convict
LIVE: Nearly 1,900 new cases push Telangana’s Covid-19 tally to 84,544
LIVE: Nearly 1,900 new cases push Telangana’s Covid-19 tally to 84,544
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In