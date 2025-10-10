Raveena Tandon, Mira Rajput, Hina Khan to Shilpa Shetty: Celebs' stunning mehendi designs for Karwa Chauth 2025. Pics

Karwa Chauth is being celebrated today with all the pomp, glamour, and enthusiasm that this festival deserves. Mehendi is one of the most cherished traditions of Karwa Chauth, where women decorate their hands with stunning, intricate henna designs. This year, several celebrities, including Hina Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Mira Rajput, have given fans a glimpse of their gorgeous mehendi looks, offering plenty of inspiration for your own festive celebrations. (Also read: Happy Karwa Chauth 2025 wishes🪔🌕: 151+ messages, images and status to share today with your wife, husband or family ) Celebrities showcase stunning Mehendi designs on Karwa Chauth celebrations. (Instagram)

Raveena Tandon and Mira Rajput's minimal mehendi designs

Raveena Tandon stunned in a royal blue silk kurta with a V-neckline, paired with a chokar necklace. She showcased her beautifully crafted mehendi, featuring a minimal lotus motif at the centre of her palms. Completing her look with mascara-coated lashes, a stroke of kajal, and mauve lipstick, her luscious hair styled in a sleek middle-parted bun, she looked effortlessly glamorous. (Also read: Karwa Chauth 2025 Moon Time live updates: Check Delhi-NCR moon timings; Bollywood stars flaunt mehendi )

Shahid Kapoor’s wife and entrepreneur, Mira Rajput, shared a glimpse of her elegant and intricate mehendi design on her Instagram Story. Her design was minimal yet detailed, featuring delicate floral patterns that perfectly complemented her understated festive look.

What Hina Khan, Shilpa Shetty's mehendi looks like

Kriti Kharbanda, celebrating her second Karwa Chauth with husband Pulkit Samrat, also showcased her mehendi on Instagram. Her design was a mix of traditional and contemporary motifs, with fine lines and subtle patterns that added a graceful charm to her hands.

Hina Khan, observing her first Karwa Chauth with husband Rocky Jaiswal after tying the knot on June 4 this year, shared a heartfelt photo of her henna-laden palms. Her mehendi featured bold floral motifs along with intricate paisley patterns, while Rocky added a touch of tradition with a small, matching mehendi on his hand.

Shilpa Shetty, known for celebrating Karwa Chauth with great zeal, shared a peek into her preparation this year. She opted for a minimal yet artistic mehendi design, adorning not only her hands but also her feet with delicate, symmetrical patterns that exuded elegance.