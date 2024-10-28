Rebound industry ko bacha sakta hai, why does Anurag Kashyap say that?!

A maverick in filmmaking, Anurag Kashyap is celebrated for turning rising stars, tight budgets, and limited productions into major hits. He has always championed unconventional, yet highly impactful storytelling with a sharp, no-nonsense, cut-through approach—so someone had to grab him to grab the attention of the masses and we are so excited that Rebound did it first! Rebound makes partying harder possible.

Rebound and Anurag Kashyap are a natural fit. Much like his movies, Rebound is a brand that's all about delivering a big impact with minimal fuss. Rebound is the ultimate solution for anyone who enjoys partying but wants to skip the aftermath. And it’s not just a hangover fixer—it’s a liver health supporter, too!

Check the product here:

In a fast-growing new category of products in the health and wellness segment, Rebound provides quick recovery from those hectic nights of indulgence, making it easier to bounce back and feel fresh to take on the day.

Do you get anxious after drinking? Here’s the science behind ‘hangxiety’

Just as Anurag Kashyap has disrupted Bollywood with his breakthrough films, Rebound is all set to disrupt the party scene with its 100% natural extracts. It’s a must-have for every party animal who wants to enjoy their time without the hangover drama that follows.

In the now-viral ad, Anurag Kashyap brings his signature blunt style to the screen, taking a jab at Bollywood stars who fail to show up on set due to hangovers.

With his usual sharp, smug-as-a-thug attitude, he talks about how Rebound could quite literally save the industry by ensuring that actors arrive on time and are completely fresh for their morning shoots. It’s a bold, no-holds-barred approach that’s sure to resonate with the audience—and much like his films, this ad hits all the right notes. So have you watched the ad yet? Like your favourite director, do you also think that Rebound Hangover Fix can fix the industry (and your liver)? Let us know.

Can drinking water cure hangovers? Study casts doubt over popular remedy

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Want to reduce hangover pain? Study suggests work out regularly