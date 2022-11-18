3 K-drama inspired popular Korean street food dishes
From Dak Kochi to Jhapche, here are some of the most popular and delicious Korean street food dishes.
K-drama has become increasingly popular around the world and we have to admit it’s not just the good-looking cast and interesting plots that keeps us glued to our screen. We frequently find ourselves yearning for the delectable Korean foods that occasionally appear. When your favourite series occasionally features a spread of delectable Korean cuisine, your stomach sometimes can't help but growl. We are here to help you satiate your appetites, whether you're in the mood for warm Jhapche or crispy Janchi-guksu. (Also read: Diabetes: 6 tasty and healthy recipes to keep blood sugar levels in check )
Talking to HT Lifestyle, Chef Saurabh Singh Chandel, Executive Chef, Crown Plaza Greater Noida, shared three delicious Korean recipes that you must try.
1. Janchi-guksu
Ingredients:
- 14 oz (400g) dried wheat noodles, thin
- ½ Korean young squash (4 oz, 120g)
- ½ carrot (1 oz, 30g)
- 2 eggs
- vegetable oil and salt as needed
- Anchovy broth
- 20 dried large or medium anchovies for broth, 10 cups water,
- 1 tablespoon rice wine
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce for soup
- 1 tablespoon salt
Method:
1. In the stockpot, bring 4 quarts of fresh water to a boil and add the noodles. Bring to a boil and add 1 cup of cold water.
2. Then bring it back to a boil and cook for 3-4 minutes or according to the package directions. Drain and rinse them under the cold water several times.
3. Boil the noodles with your hands into to form a bird's nest shape and let them drain in a colander.
4. Place the noodles in the individual bowls and pour the hot broth over the noodles to warm up and return remaining broth to the saucepan.
5. Garnish with slices of squash, carrot, and eggs on top of noodles and carefully pour over remaining hot broth back into bowls.
2. Dak kochi
Ingredients:
- Korean Soy Sauce- 30 ml
- Gochujang chilli paste- 15gm
- Mirin- 15ml
- Black pepper crush- 1gm
- Tomato ketchup- 40gm
- Corn syrup- 30ml
- Sugar- 30gm
- Sesame oil- 1gm
- Minced garlic- 10gm
- Chicken thigh- 150gm
- Bell pepper cube- 5gm
- Onion cube- 5gm
Method:
1. For gochujang sauce combine gochujang paste, tomato ketchup, brown sugar, sesame oil, and minced garlic.
2. On the other hand, take skewers and one by one put through the onion, bell pepper and chicken and season them with salt and pepper.
3. For Korean sweet soy sauce heat a pan and combine soy sauce, sugar, mirin and corn syrup and reduce it when the bubbles start coming remove it from the heat.
4. Now grill the skewers on the grill and keep turning the skewers and brush the sweet soy sauce until cooked.
5. Once cooked and ready serve it with gochujang sauce.
3. Jhapche
Ingredients:
- Korean soy sauce- 15ml
- Garlic slices- 5gm
- Corn syrup- 30 ml
- Black pepper crush- 1 gm
- Sugar- 40gm
- Sesame oil- 2ml
- Glass noodle(dangmyeon)- 80gm
- Spinach - 5gm
- Onion- 5gm
- Bell peppers- 10gm
- Sesame seed toasted- 0.050
Method:
1. Soak the rice noodles in water first and set aside, on the other hand, make jhapche sauce by mixing soy sauce, corn syrup and sugar.
2. Then boil the noodles and make sure it is not overcooked and mix the sauce.
3. Heat a pan over medium-high heat put little oil and start stir-frying the vegetables together, next add the garlic and stir fry for 1 to 2 minutes.
4. Be careful not to overcook the vegetables. They should still have a bit of crunch.
5. By now, the noodles should have absorbed all of the japche sauce and should be a rich, deep colour.
6. Add the stir-fried vegetables and sesame oil to the glass noodles and toss them to combine. Garnish with sesame seeds and scallion.
Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics