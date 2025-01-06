Aditi Rao Hydari's favourite dish is the Hyderabadi cousin of shakshuka: Check out khagina recipe, a perfect breakfast

Eggs are a breakfast favourite. They can be prepared in a variety of ways, from boiled and scrambled to sunny side up. Packed with protein, eggs are a great start, providing energy for the day ahead. Aditi Rao Hydari has shared a recipe for a Hyderabadi breakfast that includes a mouth-watering, spicy rendition of sunny-side-up eggs. The flavours are decadent, as the dish has onions, garlic, and spices. The eggs are not whisked or beaten, so they retain the shape of the yolk, but the yolk is not runny. Aditi Rao Hydari shared her 'bomb' breakfast recipe. (PC: Instagram)

Aditi's recipe- Khagina

Ingredients

Oil

Ginger garlic paste

Sliced onions

Slit chillies

2-3 eggs

Red chilli powder

Coriander

Method

Add oil to the pan. Let it heat. Then add ginger garlic paste.

Next, add, sliced onions and slit chillies. Saute until the onions turn pink.

Crack open eggs and carefully lay them on the sauteed onions. Cover it with a lid and let it cook.

In the meantime, prepare ellipaya karam by adding garlic, chilli powder and salt. Grind them together and put the paste atop the cooked egg.

Serve the dish hot and garnish with fresh coriander. Serve with roti.

Who is Aditi Rao Hydari?

Aditi Rao Hydari is a Bollywood and Tamil cinema actor and was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi where she won the hearts of her fans with her character of Bibbojaan. She has also starred in Rockstar, Hey Sinamika and Maha Samudram. Her upcoming projects include Lioness.

