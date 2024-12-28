Yam Galouti Kebab recipe: This veg twist on Lucknow's iconic kebab will blow your mind

The word “Galouti” is derived from the Urdu term “galawati,” meaning "melt in the mouth" and the galouti kebabs were reportedly created initially for an ageing Nawab of Awadh, who had lost his teeth. The chefs of the royal kitchens of Lucknow had devised a recipe so tender and rich that it required no chewing. Love kebabs but not meat? This Yam Galouti Kebab recipe Is a game-changer!(Photo by Regenta Jungle Resort)

Crafted from minced meat, the melt-in-the-mouth Galouti Kebabs became a hallmark of Awadhi cuisine but non-meat lovers can rejoice too as we have landed with a vegetarian twist to this culinary masterpiece. Check out the recipe of Yam Galouti Kebab below, which promises to be a flavourful innovation but one that retains the essence of the original while catering to a broader palate.

Ingredients for pressure cooking:

1 cup YAM (senai kizhangu)

4 cup water

½ tsp salt

Ingredients for masala paste:

10 whole cashew / kaju, soaked

2 tbsp fried onions

1 chilli, whole

2 pods cardamom / elachi

2 tbsp coriander

3 tbsp saffron water

Other ingredients:

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

½ tsp kashmiri red chilli powder

1 tsp garam masala

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp rose water

1 tsp kewra water

1 tsp ghee / clarified butter

¼ cup besan / gram flour, roasted

oil for roasting

Method:

In a small blender take 10 whole cashews. Make sure to soak cashews in warm water for 10 minutes.

Also add 2 tbsp fried onions, 1 chilli, 2 pods cardamom, 2 tbsp coriander and 3 tbsp saffron water.

Blend to smooth paste.

Transfer the masala paste to Yam (senai kizhangu) paste.

Further add all spices, 1 tsp ghee and ¼ cup besan.

Combine well making sure the spices are combined well.

Grease the hands with oil and shape a small ball sized mixture.

Roast in tawa heating 2 tbsp oil.

Roast on both sides until the galouti kebab turns golden and crisp.

Finally, enjoy galouti kebab or Yam (senai kizhangu) kebab with green chutney.

(Recipe: Chef Thanigaimalai, Executive Chef, Regenta Jungle Resort Kabini Springs)