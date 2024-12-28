Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yam Galouti Kebab recipe: This veg twist on Lucknow's iconic kebab will blow your mind

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Dec 28, 2024 04:08 PM IST

Love Galouti Kebab, the hallmark of Awadhi cuisine, from the royal kitchens of Lucknow? Give it a vegetarian twist with this recipe of Yam Galouti Kebab.

The word “Galouti” is derived from the Urdu term “galawati,” meaning "melt in the mouth" and the galouti kebabs were reportedly created initially for an ageing Nawab of Awadh, who had lost his teeth. The chefs of the royal kitchens of Lucknow had devised a recipe so tender and rich that it required no chewing.

Love kebabs but not meat? This Yam Galouti Kebab recipe Is a game-changer!(Photo by Regenta Jungle Resort)
Love kebabs but not meat? This Yam Galouti Kebab recipe Is a game-changer!(Photo by Regenta Jungle Resort)

Crafted from minced meat, the melt-in-the-mouth Galouti Kebabs became a hallmark of Awadhi cuisine but non-meat lovers can rejoice too as we have landed with a vegetarian twist to this culinary masterpiece. Check out the recipe of Yam Galouti Kebab below, which promises to be a flavourful innovation but one that retains the essence of the original while catering to a broader palate.

Ingredients for pressure cooking:

  • 1 cup YAM (senai kizhangu)
  • 4 cup water
  • ½ tsp salt

Ingredients for masala paste:

  • 10 whole cashew / kaju, soaked
  • 2 tbsp fried onions
  • 1 chilli, whole
  • 2 pods cardamom / elachi
  • 2 tbsp coriander
  • 3 tbsp saffron water

Other ingredients:

  • 1 tsp ginger garlic paste
  • ½ tsp kashmiri red chilli powder
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 1 tsp rose water
  • 1 tsp kewra water
  • 1 tsp ghee / clarified butter
  • ¼ cup besan / gram flour, roasted
  • oil for roasting

Method:

  • In a small blender take 10 whole cashews. Make sure to soak cashews in warm water for 10 minutes.
  • Also add 2 tbsp fried onions, 1 chilli, 2 pods cardamom, 2 tbsp coriander and 3 tbsp saffron water.
  • Blend to smooth paste.
  • Transfer the masala paste to Yam (senai kizhangu) paste.
  • Further add all spices, 1 tsp ghee and ¼ cup besan.
  • Combine well making sure the spices are combined well.
  • Grease the hands with oil and shape a small ball sized mixture.
  • Roast in tawa heating 2 tbsp oil.
  • Roast on both sides until the galouti kebab turns golden and crisp.

Finally, enjoy galouti kebab or Yam (senai kizhangu) kebab with green chutney.

(Recipe: Chef Thanigaimalai, Executive Chef, Regenta Jungle Resort Kabini Springs)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On