From coconut soups to hearty salads, 3 recipes that show why broccoli is the superfood champion of 2025

Broccoli has taken centre stage as the ultimate superfood for 2025, and it’s not hard to see why. This green powerhouse is packed with nutrients, versatility, and health benefits and deserves a top spot on your grocery list. If living healthier is part of your New Year’s resolution, broccoli is the perfect companion to kickstart your wellness journey. Let’s dive into why this superfood should be a staple in your diet. Broccoli is the superfood champion of 2025

Benefits of broccoli

Packed with nutrients for a healthier you: Broccoli is a treasure trove of essential vitamins and minerals. A single serving delivers a hefty dose of vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, and fibre, all while being low in calories. It’s the superfood that keeps on giving — promoting overall health and wellbeing.

A natural detox for your body: After the indulgence of the holiday season, broccoli’s antioxidant and phytonutrient content make it the ideal detox companion. It helps combat inflammation, supports your liver’s natural detoxification process, and leaves you feeling rejuvenated.

Supports your fitness goals: Planning to hit the gym or embrace a more active lifestyle? Broccoli is here to help. Its high fibre content keeps you feeling full longer, reducing unnecessary snacking. Plus, it’s a fantastic source of plant-based protein, giving you the energy needed to crush your fitness milestones.

Superfood recipes featuring broccoli

Now if you're a foodie, you already know what a criminally underrated ingredient broccoli is. Here are three mouth-watering recipes that will hero the superfood and make it easy to add to your daily diet.

Broccoli soup with coconut milk

This creamy broccoli soup with coconut milk is a delicious and easy way to enjoy the superfood. Packed with spinach and topped with crispy croutons, it’s a super comforting dish for the colder months. This recipe is from 101 Cookbooks.

Ingredients: Full-fat coconut milk (14 oz), garlic (3 smashed cloves), large onion (1, chopped), small chilli (1, chopped), fine sea salt (2 teaspoons), water (4 ½ cups), broccoli (2-3 whole heads, cut into florets), spinach (2-3 handfuls), croutons, toasted almonds, scallions.

Instructions: Heat the coconut cream in a large pan. Sauté garlic, onions, chilli, and salt until softened. Add the rest of the coconut milk and water. Simmer, then add broccoli and spinach. Cook until tender (2 to 4 minutes). Puree the soup, adjusting with water if needed. Serve with toppings of your choice.

Crispy lunch salad with broccoli

This crunchy salad features a powerhouse of ingredients from chickpeas to blanched broccoli, and a creamy miso dressing. It’s packed with crisp fresh flavour and all the superfood goodness you need to keep you full in the middle of a hectic work day. This recipe is from 101 Cookbooks.

Crispy lunch salad with broccoli

Ingredients: Celery (3 stalks, thinly sliced), chickpeas (1 cup, drained/rinsed), arugula or romaine lettuce (3 handfuls), toasted almonds (1/3 cup), black olives (15, chopped), small red onion (1/2, diced), small head of blanched broccoli florets (1), ripe avocado (1, sliced).

For the dressing: Garlic (1 clove, smashed), white miso (1 tablespoon), mirin (1 tbsp), brown rice vinegar (1 tbsp), cumin (pinch), plain yoghurt (1/3 cup), heavy cream (1-2 tbsp).

Instructions: Toss salad ingredients in a bowl. Prepare the dressing by mixing all its ingredients. Adjust to taste. Toss the salad with the dressing, adding avocado last to maintain its texture.

Indian-style broccoli stir fry

This flavorful stir fry combines broccoli with aromatic spices for a quick, healthy dish. If you're not a big fan of this ingredient, using it with a few familiar spices might change your opinion. This recipe is perfect as a side or even on its own.

Indian-style broccoli stir fry

Ingredients: Broccoli (1 medium, cut into florets), onion (1, finely chopped), ginger (¾ tsp, grated), sambar powder or red chilli/curry powder (1 tsp), salt, oil (1 tsp), mustard seeds (½ tsp), cumin seeds (1 tsp).

Instructions: Parboil broccoli for vibrant colour and better flavour absorption. Heat oil in a pan, add mustard and cumin seeds, and let them splutter. Sauté ginger and onion until translucent. Stir in sambar powder and salt. Add broccoli, mix well, and cook covered on low heat for 3-5 minutes. Serve warm.

Whether you’re detoxing, working on your fitness goals, or simply trying to eat healthier, this green gem has you covered!