Butterboards: Indulge in a Butterlicious affair

Name a more iconic duo than butter and bread. We’ll wait! A perfect example of a committed partnership, this combo has satiated hungry bellies for centuries. However, there always comes a time to refresh.

Gone are the days when cheese boards, charcuterie boards, breakfast boards and dessert boards, were the talk of the town. Today, the internet is awash with new takes on what can go atop the softened, artfully spread butter on a butter board. This latest food trend on social media, has left everyone in awe. Served as a community platter for small or large gatherings with toppings that add layers of distinctive flavours and depth, a butter board is less of a recipe than a technique.

“Many have created their own versions of the butter board using an array of different ingredients. Different butters, be it salted or unsalted can be used to begin with. And then amp it up with flavours such as lemon-basil, cinnamon-honey or apple. One can also use bacon bits, bourbon glaze to give it a twist. The board can be ornamented with jam, honey, edible flowers, salt, goat cheese, nuts, fruits, meat — whatever you fancy,” says Delhi-based chef Tarun Sibal.

The technique for preparing a butter board is simple and hassle-free. The temperature of the butter is the key here. If it’s too cold, it won’t spread, and if it’s too hot, it loses it’s texture. “Spread perfectly softened butter on a cutting board, or use a cheese board if you like. I would suggest using a neem wood board, for its non-toxic, antimicrobial, antibacterial, and antifungal qualities. Top it with colourful and flavourful herbs, nuts, seeds, fruit, honey or jam,” says Reetu Uday Kugaji, a culinary expert from Mumbai.

She further suggests, “For a healthy twist, plant-based butter can also be used instead of dairy-based butter. Replace your company- manufactured butter with home-churned white butter, topped with accompaniments such as whole wheat crackers, multigrain biscuits and much more.”

Your toppings need not just be savoury. Fruits, berries, honey, maple syrup, dried fruits and nuts also make for great additions. Some chefs also suggest using leftover food items as toppings to create some fine Indian fusions.

“Indian flavours pack a punch and can be incorporated to butter boards with ease. Be it herbs such as mint, coriander and basil or our all-time favourites like pickled onion, radish, and masala cucumber — all lend a delightful flavour and taste. On a sweeter note, you can even try placing rusk and marmalade on the board,” recommends Sibal.

Talking about the variety of breads that are apt for butter boards, chef Saurabh Singh from Delhi, suggests, “Try sourdough bread, toasted bread, French bread and biscottis. If you want to add a dash of desiness to the board, you can experiment with missi roti or crispy naan.”

Recipe

Loaded cheese board

Softened butter - 150 gm

Extra virgin olive oil - 1 tbsp

Zartaar - 1 tsp

Black pepper - a pinch

Dried cranberries- 1 tsp

Blue berries - a few

Frozen raspberries- a few

Orange peel - of half an orange

Pinenuts - 1 tbsp

Walnuts - 1 tbsp

Diakon - few slices

Orange segments - of half an orange

Fresh leaves - a few ( basil, parsley, mint )

Sun dried tomatoes - 2 tbsp

Edible flora - a few

Micro greens - a few

Process

Spread the butter on the board.

Arrange all the ingredients in an abstract manner on the butter.

Sprinkle zataar and black pepper on one half of the board.

Drizzle olive oil on top

Serve with toasted sourdough bread.

Chef Tarun Sibal