Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 8 bhog: Easy-to-make prasad recipe for Maa Mahagauri on Durga Ashtami

The nine-day festivities of Navratri are set to conclude with Ram Navami. The festival is celebrated in the month of March or April as per Gregorian calendar. This year it began on April 9. It will conclude on April 17 with Rama Navami. On the second-last day of the festival, Maha Ashtami is celebrated with much enthusiasm by Hindus. From havan to elaborate rituals like Kumari Pujan, the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri is the time to seek blessings from goddess Durga and her incarnation Maa Mahagauri. Loving, kind, and generous, Mahagauri is the epitome of simplicity, purity, and serenity. Worshipping her could help the devotees get rid of all their sins. (Also read | Ram Navami 2024: Date, puja timings, rituals, history and celebrations) Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 8 bhog: From havan to elaborate rituals like Kumari Pujan, the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri is the time to seek blessings from goddess Durga and her incarnation Maa Mahagauri.(Pinterest)

Goddess Mahagauri has a white and bright complexion like the moon much like the conch, moon and jasmine flowers. The devi wears white clothes and rides a bull.

To worship Mahagauri, it is advised to wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh clothes. A picture or idol of Maa Mahagauri should be kept in the puja area. Flower, garlands, sindoor, akshat, coconut and bhog made of coconut must be offered to the goddess. Also, bhog of chana, halwa and poori must be offered to the goddess if you are performing Kanya Pujan ritual on Ashtami.

To prepare an easy coconut prasad recipe for Maa Mahagauri, here's a quick recipe:

Coconut cashew balls

Ingredients

1.5 cup coconut powder

1 cup milk powder

3-4 spoons powdered sugar

1/2 cup milk

Cashew nuts

Method

Heat a wok and dry roast for 5-7 minutes on low flame. After it starts to brown, turn off the flame.

After it cools down completely, add milk powder, elaichi powder and powdered sugar to it. Thereafter add cashew pieces to it.

Take out the mixture in a plate and add 2-3 spoons of milk. Make a dough.

Grease your palms and make small balls out of the dough.

Spread around 1/2 cup coconut powder on a plate and coat the balls with it.

Bhog for Maa Mahagauri is ready

(Recipe courtesy: YouTube/Mad Over Meals By Guneshwari)