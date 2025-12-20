Chef Kunal Kapur’s ‘Punjabi Dudhi’ recipe is the ultimate winter drink to warm you from inside out

Winter is the season for cosy comforts, and nothing hits the spot quite like a warm, soothing drink. From spiced teas to traditional Indian beverages, there’s something special in every cup that lifts your spirits on chilly days. Adding to this winter repertoire, Chef Kunal Kapur shares his take on a classic beverage. Warm up this winter with Chef Kapur's Punjabi dudhi recipe. (Chef Kunal Kapur)

In his December 19 Instagram post, he shares his 'Punjabi Dhudhi' recipe, combining wholesome ingredients with rich, comforting flavours that are bound to warm you from the inside out.

How to make Dudhi paste

“When we were kids, our grandmother used to prepare a special milk for all the children, which is called Dudhi in Punjabi,” shares Chef Kunal. “This was often made at home during winters, and it’s the same milk that was given to wrestlers. It’s very tasty and extremely nutritious.”

To make this Punjabi Dudhi, or Kadha Dudh, Chef Kapur soaks poppy seeds, almonds, cashews, and melon seeds for an hour. “Now, one by one, we strain them, first the poppy seeds, then the cashews, almonds, and melon seeds,” he explains.

The next step is blending these into a paste. “You can keep it slightly coarse or make it completely smooth and creamy. In our recipe, we like it a little coarse,” he says. The paste is then roasted in ghee until it comes together and turns slightly golden. “As it cooks, a wonderful aroma and flavour emerge. The more you roast, the better the taste,” Kapur adds. This Dudhi base can be stored in the fridge for up to a month, ready to use whenever you want to make the drink.

How to prepare Punjabi-style Kadha milk

To prepare the Punjabi-style Kadha Milk, the milk is boiled and then mixed with the Dudhi paste, green lychee powder, and sugar to taste. “Just give it a quick boil, and the Dudhi will be ready. If any nuts remain large, you can mash them,” says Chef Kapur.

“This is a traditional recipe, served in Punjabi homes during winters. In many places, even in small corners and lanes, you’ll find people enjoying it during the cold season,” he adds.

The final product is poured hot into a glass. “It’s very nutritious, slightly high in calories, but extremely tasty. Definitely give it to children, and you should try it yourself too, it’s delicious!” he concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.