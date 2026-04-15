Chef Kunal Kapur shares his simple Muradabadi Chicken Pulao recipe that’s big on aroma and flavour: Step-by-step recipe

If you are someone who enjoys non-vegetarian delicacies, then this Muradabadi Chicken Pulao is going to be your comfort food. Shared by Chef Kunal Kapur in an Instagram post dated April 14, 2026, this recipe proves that simple ingredients can create magic. Here’s a breakdown of the recipe. This delicacy is a perfect option for a quick Sunday brunch with friends and family.

Muradabadi Chicken Pulao recipe shared by Chef Kunal Kapur.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | This chocolate lava cake with 13g protein and just 166 calories, ‘supports your goals, not ruins them’: Full recipe

Kunal Kapur captioned, “Tender, juicy chicken pieces nestled in long-grain basmati rice, flavoured with whole spices and green chillies, coming together in a way that feels like a warm hug on a plate. It’s one of those light, white pulao that doesn’t need heavy masalas, yet always delivers on deep, soulful flavour.”

Ingredients required

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Here are the ingredients required to make Muradabadi Chicken Pulao: For Marination: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the ingredients required to make Muradabadi Chicken Pulao: For Marination: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Chicken, with bone – One kg {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chicken, with bone – One kg {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Salt to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salt to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lemon juice – Three–to–four tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lemon juice – Three–to–four tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Green chilli paste – Two tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Green chilli paste – Two tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ginger garlic paste – Two tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ginger garlic paste – Two tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fennel seed powder – One tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fennel seed powder – One tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Coriander powder– Two tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coriander powder– Two tbsp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Javitri – Two–three blades {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Javitri – Two–three blades {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cinnamon sticks – Two {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cinnamon sticks – Two {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bay leaves – Two {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bay leaves – Two {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Peppercorns – 10–12 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peppercorns – 10–12 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cardamom– Five {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cardamom– Five {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cloves – Five {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cloves – Five {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nutmeg - One by four {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nutmeg - One by four {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Curd – One cup For Cooking: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Curd – One cup For Cooking: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ghee/Oil – One cup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ghee/Oil – One cup {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Onion, sliced – One and a half cups {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Onion, sliced – One and a half cups {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Water – Two and a half to three cups (approx) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Water – Two and a half to three cups (approx) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Green chillies, slit – Five–six nos {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Green chillies, slit – Five–six nos {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Basmati Rice – Two cups {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Basmati Rice – Two cups {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Salt to taste

Saffron, dissolved – a pinch

Muradabadi Chicken Pulao recipe

Here’s a step-by-step recipe for Muradabadi Chicken Pulao:

Step 1: Marinate the chicken with curd, lemon juice, green chilli paste, ginger-garlic paste, fennel powder, coriander powder, salt, and all whole spices.

Step 2: Let it rest for two to six hours.

Step 3: Wash and soak basmati rice for 30 minutes, then drain.

Step 4: Heat ghee or oil, sauté sliced onions till light golden. Add marinated chicken and cook till it releases moisture.

Step 5: Add two and a half to three cups of water and slit green chillies. Cook until the chicken is almost done, and the broth is flavourful.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Step 6: Add the soaked rice, mix gently, and cook until the water is mostly absorbed.

Step 7: Drizzle saffron water, cover, and cook on a low flame for 15 to 20 minutes.

Step 8: Rest for 10 minutes, fluff gently and serve hot.

Who is Chef Kunal Kapoor?

Born on September 18, 1979, Kunal Kapur is an Indian celebrity chef, known for hosting and judging MasterChef India. He also runs his restaurant ‘Quarter Plate,’ located in Noida, where the menu offers a blend of traditional Indian flavours with modern culinary techniques.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON