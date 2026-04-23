Chef Ranveer Brar shares 3 iced tea recipes and a special tea mocktail using 4 types of teas for cooling summer drinks

Almost every household in India has its favourite brand, blend and method of preparing tea. It might vary slightly by season, but there is not much left to teach. What celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar does, taking to Instagram on April 22, is help us identify the major variations of tea based on the processing of the leaf. He also shares three recipes to make iced tea in the summer, as well as prepare an iced tea mocktail.

Chef Ranveer Brar shares three iced tea recipes for summer. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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Different types of tea

In his post, Ranveer Brar introduces us to four different types of tea leaves. The first is white tea. As the chef explained, “When the tea leaves are young, and they have not taken any colour after being dried, it is known as white tea.”

“Next comes green tea,” he shared. This type of tea is also unoxidised, and often steamed or pan-fried to maintain the fresh flavour.

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{{^usCountry}} “After that, if the tea is allowed to oxidise, but not completely, we get oolong tea. And the completely oxidised tea is what we know and love as black tea,” shared Ranveer Brar. “The darker the colour of the tea, the longer the time and the greater the temperature it will take to brew.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After that, if the tea is allowed to oxidise, but not completely, we get oolong tea. And the completely oxidised tea is what we know and love as black tea,” shared Ranveer Brar. “The darker the colour of the tea, the longer the time and the greater the temperature it will take to brew.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Thus, white tea takes the least time and temperature, brewing at around 75 degrees centigrade. Green takes 80 to 85 degrees, oolong 90 to 95 degrees, and black tea can be boiled at 100 degrees. Darker the tea, stronger the brewing method.”

Iced tea recipes

Brewing black tea

Ingredients:

1 litre of Water

3-4 Black peppercorns

¼ tsp Fennel seeds

A sprig of mint

A pinch of salt

3 heaped tbsp Tea leaves

10 heaped tbsp Sugar

Method:

In a saucepan, add water, black peppercorns, fennel seeds, tender mint stems, a pinch of salt, and tea leaves, and boil it for a few minutes. Add sugar and get a quick boil. Transfer it to a bowl, cool it down to room temperature or chill it in the refrigerator. Keep it aside for further use.

Brewing oolong and green tea

Ingredients (for each):

2 heaped tbsp of tea leaves

½ liter Water, hot

Method:

In a saucepan, add water and bring it to a roaring boil. In a glass jar, add the tea leaves, hot water and keep it aside for brewing. Cool it down to room temperature or chill it in the refrigerator.

Lemon iced tea

Ingredients:

2 tsp Lemon juice

1 Lime, sliced

Few Mint leaves

1 tsp Sugar

2-4 Ice cubes

Brewed Black tea

For garnish

Mint sprig

Lime, sliced

Method:

In a highball glass, add lemon juice, sliced lime, a few mint leaves, sugar and muddle it well with the help of a muddler. Add ice cubes, brewed black tea and garnish it with a mint sprig and a lemon slice. Serve chill.

Peach iced tea

Ingredients:

2 tsp Lemon juice

1 Peach, sliced

1 tsp Sugar

2-4 Ice cubes

Brewed black tea

For garnish

Mint sprig

Peach, sliced

Method:

In a highball glass, add lemon juice, peach, sugar and muddle it well with the help of a muddler. Add ice cubes, brewed black tea and stir it well Garnish it with peach, mint sprig and serve chilled.

Watermelon iced tea

Ingredients:

¼ inch Ginger, peeled & sliced

1 tsp Sugar

⅓ cup Watermelon, cubed

1 tsp Honey

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp Basil seeds, soaked

2-3 Watermelon, cubed

2-4 Ice cubes

Brewed oolong tea

Method:

In a highball glass, add ginger, sugar and muddle it well with the help of a muddler. Add watermelons, honey and crush it well. Add lemon juice, basil seeds, watermelon, ice cubes, brewed oolong tea and stir it well. Garnish it with a watermelon slice, mint sprig, slice of a lime, basil seeds and serve chilled.

Iced tea mocktail

Ingredients:

2-3 tbsp Lemon juice

Prepared Lemon iced tea

Prepared Peach iced tea

Brewed Black tea

6-8 Ice cubes

For garnish

Mint sprig

Watermelon, sliced

Lime, sliced

1 tsp Basil seeds, soaked

Method:

In a large water jug, add lemon juice, prepared lemon tea, prepared peach tea, brewed black tea, ice cubes and stir well and serve chilled.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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