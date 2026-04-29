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Chia pudding but make it gourmet: Try this matcha raspberry chia yoghurt bowl with homemade granola and blueberry jam

Bored of regular chia pudding? Try this recipe which feels like a gourmet breakfast, delivering essential nutrients like protein, fibre and antioxidants.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 04:03 pm IST
By Eshana Saha
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If your usual chia pudding flavours are starting to feel a little repetitive, it might be time to switch things up. Imagine transforming a simple matcha raspberry base into a layered yoghurt bowl that feels almost gourmet – each spoonful packed with contrasting textures and bursts of fresh, vibrant flavour. Beyond tasting exquisitely indulgent, it’s also deeply nourishing, offering a balanced breakfast with protein, healthy fats, fibre, antioxidants, and essential micronutrients all in one bowl.

Check out this wholesome breakfast bowl recipe!(Instagram (Image enhanced via Google Gemini))

Also Read | Tiramisu with a tropical twist: Try this high-protein vegan tiramisu recipe using mangoes and coconut

Influencer Helen Humphrey-Taylor, known for sharing wholesome breakfast ideas on Instagram, has put together her take on this elevated bowl. Her matcha raspberry chia pudding is paired with homemade granola, a quick blueberry jam, and fresh fruits – bringing together taste, texture, and nutrition in a truly satisfying way.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / Chia pudding but make it gourmet: Try this matcha raspberry chia yoghurt bowl with homemade granola and blueberry jam
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