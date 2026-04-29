Chia pudding but make it gourmet: Try this matcha raspberry chia yoghurt bowl with homemade granola and blueberry jam

If your usual chia pudding flavours are starting to feel a little repetitive, it might be time to switch things up. Imagine transforming a simple matcha raspberry base into a layered yoghurt bowl that feels almost gourmet – each spoonful packed with contrasting textures and bursts of fresh, vibrant flavour. Beyond tasting exquisitely indulgent, it’s also deeply nourishing, offering a balanced breakfast with protein, healthy fats, fibre, antioxidants, and essential micronutrients all in one bowl.

Check out this wholesome breakfast bowl recipe!(Instagram (Image enhanced via Google Gemini))

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Influencer Helen Humphrey-Taylor, known for sharing wholesome breakfast ideas on Instagram, has put together her take on this elevated bowl. Her matcha raspberry chia pudding is paired with homemade granola, a quick blueberry jam, and fresh fruits – bringing together taste, texture, and nutrition in a truly satisfying way.

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the recipe below! Ingredients For raspberry matcha pudding 1 tsp pure matcha powder

30 ml warm water

⅓ cup (or a small handful) of fresh raspberries

2 tbsp chia seeds

2 tbsp honey / maple syrup

50 ml any milk

1 tbsp Greek yoghurt For granola ⅓ cup oats

A small handful of walnuts, chopped

1 tbsp sunflower seeds

2 tbsp butter (about 15 g)

3 tbsp honey / maple syrup For blueberry chia jam ½ cup fresh / frozen blueberries

1 tsp chia seeds

Juice of ¼ of a lemon

1tsp honey (optional) For assembly Any yogurt you like

Fresh mango, cubed

Fresh strawberries, sliced Method Start by whisking the matcha with water until it turns silky smooth and completely lump-free (a chasen works best, but a regular whisk does the job too). Add the raspberries and gently mash them with a fork for a slightly chunky texture. Stir in the chia seeds, honey (or maple syrup), yoghurt, and milk, mixing well until everything is fully combined. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes while you prepare the other elements. In the meantime, add the oats, walnuts, sunflower seeds, butter, and honey (or maple syrup) to a small frying pan over medium heat. As the butter melts, toss everything together to ensure the oats are evenly coated. Continue stirring for five to 10 minutes, until the mixture turns golden brown and fragrant. Push the granola into a flat, compact layer in one corner of the pan, press it down with the back of a spoon, then remove from heat and allow it to cool and set. For the blueberry layer, combine blueberries, chia seeds, and lemon juice in a small saucepan or microwave-safe bowl. Heat on medium, stirring until it reaches a jam-like consistency, or microwave for about 90 seconds and stir well. To assemble, add your yoghurt of choice to a bowl and spoon over a portion of the chia pudding. Top with fresh mango and strawberries. Once the granola has cooled and hardened (around 10 minutes), break it into clusters using the edge of a spoon. Sprinkle the granola over the yoghurt mixture. Finish with a spoonful of blueberry jam and an extra drizzle of honey, if desired. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the recipe below! Ingredients For raspberry matcha pudding 1 tsp pure matcha powder

30 ml warm water

⅓ cup (or a small handful) of fresh raspberries

2 tbsp chia seeds

2 tbsp honey / maple syrup

50 ml any milk

1 tbsp Greek yoghurt For granola ⅓ cup oats

A small handful of walnuts, chopped

1 tbsp sunflower seeds

2 tbsp butter (about 15 g)

3 tbsp honey / maple syrup For blueberry chia jam ½ cup fresh / frozen blueberries

1 tsp chia seeds

Juice of ¼ of a lemon

1tsp honey (optional) For assembly Any yogurt you like

Fresh mango, cubed

Fresh strawberries, sliced Method Start by whisking the matcha with water until it turns silky smooth and completely lump-free (a chasen works best, but a regular whisk does the job too). Add the raspberries and gently mash them with a fork for a slightly chunky texture. Stir in the chia seeds, honey (or maple syrup), yoghurt, and milk, mixing well until everything is fully combined. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes while you prepare the other elements. In the meantime, add the oats, walnuts, sunflower seeds, butter, and honey (or maple syrup) to a small frying pan over medium heat. As the butter melts, toss everything together to ensure the oats are evenly coated. Continue stirring for five to 10 minutes, until the mixture turns golden brown and fragrant. Push the granola into a flat, compact layer in one corner of the pan, press it down with the back of a spoon, then remove from heat and allow it to cool and set. For the blueberry layer, combine blueberries, chia seeds, and lemon juice in a small saucepan or microwave-safe bowl. Heat on medium, stirring until it reaches a jam-like consistency, or microwave for about 90 seconds and stir well. To assemble, add your yoghurt of choice to a bowl and spoon over a portion of the chia pudding. Top with fresh mango and strawberries. Once the granola has cooled and hardened (around 10 minutes), break it into clusters using the edge of a spoon. Sprinkle the granola over the yoghurt mixture. Finish with a spoonful of blueberry jam and an extra drizzle of honey, if desired. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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