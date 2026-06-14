Craving pizza but without the guilt? Try this chicken and eggs pizza recipe that packs a total of 85 grams of protein

Craving a cheesy, indulgent pizza but not the extra carbs and calorie overload that often come with it? While traditional pizzas can be delicious, they may not always fit into your nutrition goals, especially if you're trying to increase your protein intake. The good news is that you don't have to give up your favourite comfort food. By swapping the usual dough base for protein-rich ingredients, you can enjoy a satisfying pizza that delivers on flavour without the guilt. If that sounds like your kind of meal, this high-protein pizza recipe might be exactly what you're looking for.

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Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, known for sharing nutritious, high-protein recipes on social media, has revealed a simple yet protein-packed pizza recipe that swaps the traditional dough base for a combination of chicken and eggs. The easy-to-make dish delivers an impressive 85 grams of protein while satisfying pizza cravings, making it a healthier alternative for those looking to boost their protein intake.

In an Instagram video shared on June 13, the fitness influencer explains, “This entire high-protein pizza is around 950 calories with 85 grams of protein. Honestly, I had my doubts on this one, but it actually is really good. The base tastes like salami. The pizza sauce and the cheese really bring it together. I'm going to give this one a nine on 10. It is super simple, very easy to make, tasty, good macros, and healthy. This is a great base if you want to incorporate pizza in your diet. Add more toppings. Get creative. It is really, really, really good for these minimal ingredients.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 4 eggs

250g minced chicken

4 tsp wheat flour

1½ tsp garlic powder

1½ tsp chilli flakes (plus extra for garnish)

1 tsp chilli powder

1½ tsp salt

1½ tsp black pepper

5 tbsp pizza sauce

50g mozzarella cheese, grated

Oregano, for garnish Method Crack the eggs into a large mixing bowl and add the minced chicken. Sprinkle in the wheat flour, garlic powder, chilli flakes, chilli powder, salt and black pepper. Mix everything thoroughly until the eggs, chicken and seasonings are fully combined. Transfer the mixture to a non-stick pan and spread it out evenly with a spatula, creating a round, pizza-like base of uniform thickness. Cover the pan with a lid and cook on medium heat for about 10 minutes, or until the bottom is golden brown and the top looks mostly set. Carefully flip the chicken-and-egg base. You can use a large plate or lid to help turn it over without breaking it. Spread the pizza sauce evenly across the surface, ensuring it reaches the edges for flavour in every bite. Sprinkle the grated mozzarella cheese over the sauce, creating an even layer across the entire pizza. Cover the pan once again and reduce the heat to low. Allow the pizza to cook for a few more minutes until the cheese has melted completely and turned gooey. Remove the pizza from the heat and finish with a sprinkle of oregano and extra chilli flakes for added flavour. Slice into wedges and serve hot. Feel free to customise it with your favourite toppings for an even heartier high-protein meal. Macros Calories – 945

Protein – 86 g

Carbs – 23 g

Fat – 56 g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 4 eggs

250g minced chicken

4 tsp wheat flour

1½ tsp garlic powder

1½ tsp chilli flakes (plus extra for garnish)

1 tsp chilli powder

1½ tsp salt

1½ tsp black pepper

5 tbsp pizza sauce

50g mozzarella cheese, grated

Oregano, for garnish Method Crack the eggs into a large mixing bowl and add the minced chicken. Sprinkle in the wheat flour, garlic powder, chilli flakes, chilli powder, salt and black pepper. Mix everything thoroughly until the eggs, chicken and seasonings are fully combined. Transfer the mixture to a non-stick pan and spread it out evenly with a spatula, creating a round, pizza-like base of uniform thickness. Cover the pan with a lid and cook on medium heat for about 10 minutes, or until the bottom is golden brown and the top looks mostly set. Carefully flip the chicken-and-egg base. You can use a large plate or lid to help turn it over without breaking it. Spread the pizza sauce evenly across the surface, ensuring it reaches the edges for flavour in every bite. Sprinkle the grated mozzarella cheese over the sauce, creating an even layer across the entire pizza. Cover the pan once again and reduce the heat to low. Allow the pizza to cook for a few more minutes until the cheese has melted completely and turned gooey. Remove the pizza from the heat and finish with a sprinkle of oregano and extra chilli flakes for added flavour. Slice into wedges and serve hot. Feel free to customise it with your favourite toppings for an even heartier high-protein meal. Macros Calories – 945

Protein – 86 g

Carbs – 23 g

Fat – 56 g {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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