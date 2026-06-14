Craving pizza but without the guilt? Try this chicken and eggs pizza recipe that packs a total of 85 grams of protein
If you're craving pizza but don't want to derail your nutrition goals, this one's for you! Check out this protein-packed pizza recipe loaded with flavour.
Craving a cheesy, indulgent pizza but not the extra carbs and calorie overload that often come with it? While traditional pizzas can be delicious, they may not always fit into your nutrition goals, especially if you're trying to increase your protein intake. The good news is that you don't have to give up your favourite comfort food. By swapping the usual dough base for protein-rich ingredients, you can enjoy a satisfying pizza that delivers on flavour without the guilt. If that sounds like your kind of meal, this high-protein pizza recipe might be exactly what you're looking for.
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Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, known for sharing nutritious, high-protein recipes on social media, has revealed a simple yet protein-packed pizza recipe that swaps the traditional dough base for a combination of chicken and eggs. The easy-to-make dish delivers an impressive 85 grams of protein while satisfying pizza cravings, making it a healthier alternative for those looking to boost their protein intake.
In an Instagram video shared on June 13, the fitness influencer explains, “This entire high-protein pizza is around 950 calories with 85 grams of protein. Honestly, I had my doubts on this one, but it actually is really good. The base tastes like salami. The pizza sauce and the cheese really bring it together. I'm going to give this one a nine on 10. It is super simple, very easy to make, tasty, good macros, and healthy. This is a great base if you want to incorporate pizza in your diet. Add more toppings. Get creative. It is really, really, really good for these minimal ingredients.”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
- 4 eggs
- 250g minced chicken
- 4 tsp wheat flour
- 1½ tsp garlic powder
- 1½ tsp chilli flakes (plus extra for garnish)
- 1 tsp chilli powder
- 1½ tsp salt
- 1½ tsp black pepper
- 5 tbsp pizza sauce
- 50g mozzarella cheese, grated
- Oregano, for garnish
Method
- Crack the eggs into a large mixing bowl and add the minced chicken. Sprinkle in the wheat flour, garlic powder, chilli flakes, chilli powder, salt and black pepper.
- Mix everything thoroughly until the eggs, chicken and seasonings are fully combined.
- Transfer the mixture to a non-stick pan and spread it out evenly with a spatula, creating a round, pizza-like base of uniform thickness.
- Cover the pan with a lid and cook on medium heat for about 10 minutes, or until the bottom is golden brown and the top looks mostly set.
- Carefully flip the chicken-and-egg base. You can use a large plate or lid to help turn it over without breaking it.
- Spread the pizza sauce evenly across the surface, ensuring it reaches the edges for flavour in every bite.
- Sprinkle the grated mozzarella cheese over the sauce, creating an even layer across the entire pizza.
- Cover the pan once again and reduce the heat to low. Allow the pizza to cook for a few more minutes until the cheese has melted completely and turned gooey.
- Remove the pizza from the heat and finish with a sprinkle of oregano and extra chilli flakes for added flavour.
- Slice into wedges and serve hot. Feel free to customise it with your favourite toppings for an even heartier high-protein meal.
Macros
- Calories – 945
- Protein – 86 g
- Carbs – 23 g
- Fat – 56 g
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
- 4 eggs
- 250g minced chicken
- 4 tsp wheat flour
- 1½ tsp garlic powder
- 1½ tsp chilli flakes (plus extra for garnish)
- 1 tsp chilli powder
- 1½ tsp salt
- 1½ tsp black pepper
- 5 tbsp pizza sauce
- 50g mozzarella cheese, grated
- Oregano, for garnish
Method
- Crack the eggs into a large mixing bowl and add the minced chicken. Sprinkle in the wheat flour, garlic powder, chilli flakes, chilli powder, salt and black pepper.
- Mix everything thoroughly until the eggs, chicken and seasonings are fully combined.
- Transfer the mixture to a non-stick pan and spread it out evenly with a spatula, creating a round, pizza-like base of uniform thickness.
- Cover the pan with a lid and cook on medium heat for about 10 minutes, or until the bottom is golden brown and the top looks mostly set.
- Carefully flip the chicken-and-egg base. You can use a large plate or lid to help turn it over without breaking it.
- Spread the pizza sauce evenly across the surface, ensuring it reaches the edges for flavour in every bite.
- Sprinkle the grated mozzarella cheese over the sauce, creating an even layer across the entire pizza.
- Cover the pan once again and reduce the heat to low. Allow the pizza to cook for a few more minutes until the cheese has melted completely and turned gooey.
- Remove the pizza from the heat and finish with a sprinkle of oregano and extra chilli flakes for added flavour.
- Slice into wedges and serve hot. Feel free to customise it with your favourite toppings for an even heartier high-protein meal.
Macros
- Calories – 945
- Protein – 86 g
- Carbs – 23 g
- Fat – 56 g
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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