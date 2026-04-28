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    Creamy Gondhoraj Ghol Recipe: A Gut Cleansing Citrus Bengali Drink For Daily Refreshment

    Gondhoraj ghol is a Bengali summer drink made with curd and fragrant gondhoraj lebu, offering a refreshing citrus taste and light digestive benefits.

    Published on: Apr 28, 2026 12:25 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Gondhoraj ghol is a Bengali summer drink made with curd and the fragrant gondhoraj lebu, a special lime known for its strong aroma and distinct flavour. Gondhoraj lebu is widely used in West Bengal and nearby regions. It looks similar to lime but has a stronger fragrance and a slightly different citrus taste. When mixed with curd, water, and mild spices, it creates a drink that feels light, refreshing, and suitable for hot days.

    Creamy Gondhoraj Ghol Recipe (Freepik)
    Creamy Gondhoraj Ghol Recipe (Freepik)

    This drink is different from regular lemon sharbat or buttermilk. Gondhoraj ghol combines the creamy texture of curd with the sharp aroma of gondhoraj lebu, giving it a balanced flavour that feels both tangy and smooth. Lemon sharbat is thinner and more citrus-focused, while plain buttermilk is milder without the strong citrus note.

    Gondhoraj ghol supports digestion and hydration during summer. Curd provides probiotics that may help gut health, while the citrus element adds vitamin C. Natural ingredients like roasted cumin, black salt, and mint enhance flavour without needing sugar. A small amount of honey or soaked raisins can be used if mild sweetness is preferred.

    How Gondhoraj Ghol Differs from Other Summer Drinks

    Gondhoraj Ghol

    Lemon Sharbat

    Plain Buttermilk

    Made with gondhoraj lebu and curd

    Made with lemon and water

    Made with curd and water

    Creamy and citrusy texture

    Light and tangy

    Mild and smooth

    Strong aromatic flavour

    Simple citrus taste

    Mild flavour

    Contains probiotics

    No probiotics

    Contains probiotics

    Balanced tangy and creamy taste

    More sour

    Less tangy

    Quick Recipe Overview

    • Prep Time: 10 minutes
    • Cook Time: 0 minutes
    • Servings: 2–3 glasses
    • Calories: 80–100 calories per glass
    • Flavour Profile: Tangy, creamy, aromatic, and refreshing
    • Nutrition: Contains probiotics, vitamin C, and minerals
    • Difficulty: Easy

    Chilled Gondhoraj Ghol with Fresh Citrus Aroma for Summer Days

    This drink has a smooth and slightly creamy texture with a strong citrus aroma from gondhoraj lebu. The taste feels tangy with a mild savoury note from spices. The chilled consistency makes it refreshing and suitable for summer, especially after meals or during hot afternoons.

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup fresh curd
    • 1 1/2 cups chilled water
    • 1 gondhoraj lebu (or regular lime as substitute)
    • 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
    • 1/4 teaspoon black salt
    • 6–8 mint leaves
    • 1 teaspoon honey or 2 soaked raisins (optional)
    • Salt as needed
    • Ice cubes as needed

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Take fresh curd in a bowl and whisk it until smooth and lump-free.
    2. Add chilled water gradually and whisk again to get a smooth, slightly thin consistency.
    3. Squeeze the juice of gondhoraj lebu into the mixture. Mix gently to combine the citrus flavour.
    4. Add roasted cumin powder, black salt, and regular salt. Stir well so the spices blend evenly.
    5. Add mint leaves and lightly crush them before mixing to release flavour.
    6. Add honey or soaked raisins if a mild sweetness is preferred. Mix again.
    7. Add ice cubes and pour into glasses. Serve chilled for the best taste.

    Tips to Make Gondhoraj Ghol More Refreshing

    1. Use fresh gondhoraj lebu for the best aroma.
    2. Chill all ingredients before mixing.
    3. Whisk curd well for a smooth texture.
    4. Add spices in small amounts to maintain balance.
    5. Lightly crush mint leaves for better flavour.
    6. Adjust thickness by adding water gradually.
    7. Serve immediately to keep the freshness.
    8. Avoid over-squeezing the lemon to prevent bitterness.

    Nutritional Value of Gondhoraj Ghol

    According to USDA">USDA, Gondhoraj ghol provides hydration along with probiotics and essential nutrients, making it a suitable summer drink.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Glass

    Energy

    90 calories

    Protein

    4 g

    Carbohydrates

    10 g

    Fat

    3 g

    Calcium

    120 mg

    Vitamin C

    8 mg

    Potassium

    150 mg

    Ingredient-Based Nutritional Benefits

    Each ingredient contributes to making this drink light and balanced.

    Ingredient

    Benefit

    Curd

    Provides probiotics and calcium

    Gondhoraj Lebu

    Rich in vitamin C and aroma

    Mint

    Adds freshness and supports digestion

    Cumin

    Helps digestion

    Honey/Raisins

    Natural sweetness with minerals

    FAQs

    Can regular lime be used instead of gondhoraj lebu?

    Yes. Regular lime can be used, though the aroma will be milder.

    How long can gondhoraj ghol be stored?

    It is best consumed fresh but can be refrigerated for a few hours.

    Can children drink gondhoraj ghol?

    Yes. It can be made less tangy and without strong spices for children.

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