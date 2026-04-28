Creamy Gondhoraj Ghol Recipe: A Gut Cleansing Citrus Bengali Drink For Daily Refreshment

Gondhoraj ghol is a Bengali summer drink made with curd and the fragrant gondhoraj lebu, a special lime known for its strong aroma and distinct flavour. Gondhoraj lebu is widely used in West Bengal and nearby regions. It looks similar to lime but has a stronger fragrance and a slightly different citrus taste. When mixed with curd, water, and mild spices, it creates a drink that feels light, refreshing, and suitable for hot days. Creamy Gondhoraj Ghol Recipe (Freepik)

This drink is different from regular lemon sharbat or buttermilk. Gondhoraj ghol combines the creamy texture of curd with the sharp aroma of gondhoraj lebu, giving it a balanced flavour that feels both tangy and smooth. Lemon sharbat is thinner and more citrus-focused, while plain buttermilk is milder without the strong citrus note.

Gondhoraj ghol supports digestion and hydration during summer. Curd provides probiotics that may help gut health, while the citrus element adds vitamin C. Natural ingredients like roasted cumin, black salt, and mint enhance flavour without needing sugar. A small amount of honey or soaked raisins can be used if mild sweetness is preferred.