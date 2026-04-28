Creamy Gondhoraj Ghol Recipe: A Gut Cleansing Citrus Bengali Drink For Daily Refreshment
Gondhoraj ghol is a Bengali summer drink made with curd and fragrant gondhoraj lebu, offering a refreshing citrus taste and light digestive benefits.
Gondhoraj ghol is a Bengali summer drink made with curd and the fragrant gondhoraj lebu, a special lime known for its strong aroma and distinct flavour. Gondhoraj lebu is widely used in West Bengal and nearby regions. It looks similar to lime but has a stronger fragrance and a slightly different citrus taste. When mixed with curd, water, and mild spices, it creates a drink that feels light, refreshing, and suitable for hot days.
This drink is different from regular lemon sharbat or buttermilk. Gondhoraj ghol combines the creamy texture of curd with the sharp aroma of gondhoraj lebu, giving it a balanced flavour that feels both tangy and smooth. Lemon sharbat is thinner and more citrus-focused, while plain buttermilk is milder without the strong citrus note.
Gondhoraj ghol supports digestion and hydration during summer. Curd provides probiotics that may help gut health, while the citrus element adds vitamin C. Natural ingredients like roasted cumin, black salt, and mint enhance flavour without needing sugar. A small amount of honey or soaked raisins can be used if mild sweetness is preferred.
How Gondhoraj Ghol Differs from Other Summer Drinks
Gondhoraj Ghol
Lemon Sharbat
Plain Buttermilk
Made with gondhoraj lebu and curd
Made with lemon and water
Made with curd and water
Creamy and citrusy texture
Light and tangy
Mild and smooth
Strong aromatic flavour
Simple citrus taste
Mild flavour
Contains probiotics
No probiotics
Contains probiotics
Balanced tangy and creamy taste
More sour
Less tangy
Quick Recipe Overview
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Cook Time: 0 minutes
- Servings: 2–3 glasses
- Calories: 80–100 calories per glass
- Flavour Profile: Tangy, creamy, aromatic, and refreshing
- Nutrition: Contains probiotics, vitamin C, and minerals
- Difficulty: Easy
Chilled Gondhoraj Ghol with Fresh Citrus Aroma for Summer Days
This drink has a smooth and slightly creamy texture with a strong citrus aroma from gondhoraj lebu. The taste feels tangy with a mild savoury note from spices. The chilled consistency makes it refreshing and suitable for summer, especially after meals or during hot afternoons.
Ingredients
- 1 cup fresh curd
- 1 1/2 cups chilled water
- 1 gondhoraj lebu (or regular lime as substitute)
- 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
- 1/4 teaspoon black salt
- 6–8 mint leaves
- 1 teaspoon honey or 2 soaked raisins (optional)
- Salt as needed
- Ice cubes as needed
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Take fresh curd in a bowl and whisk it until smooth and lump-free.
- Add chilled water gradually and whisk again to get a smooth, slightly thin consistency.
- Squeeze the juice of gondhoraj lebu into the mixture. Mix gently to combine the citrus flavour.
- Add roasted cumin powder, black salt, and regular salt. Stir well so the spices blend evenly.
- Add mint leaves and lightly crush them before mixing to release flavour.
- Add honey or soaked raisins if a mild sweetness is preferred. Mix again.
- Add ice cubes and pour into glasses. Serve chilled for the best taste.
Tips to Make Gondhoraj Ghol More Refreshing
- Use fresh gondhoraj lebu for the best aroma.
- Chill all ingredients before mixing.
- Whisk curd well for a smooth texture.
- Add spices in small amounts to maintain balance.
- Lightly crush mint leaves for better flavour.
- Adjust thickness by adding water gradually.
- Serve immediately to keep the freshness.
- Avoid over-squeezing the lemon to prevent bitterness.
Nutritional Value of Gondhoraj Ghol
According to USDA">USDA, Gondhoraj ghol provides hydration along with probiotics and essential nutrients, making it a suitable summer drink.
Nutrient
Amount Per Glass
Energy
90 calories
Protein
4 g
Carbohydrates
10 g
Fat
3 g
Calcium
120 mg
Vitamin C
8 mg
Potassium
150 mg
Ingredient-Based Nutritional Benefits
Each ingredient contributes to making this drink light and balanced.
Ingredient
Benefit
Curd
Provides probiotics and calcium
Gondhoraj Lebu
Rich in vitamin C and aroma
Mint
Adds freshness and supports digestion
Cumin
Helps digestion
Honey/Raisins
Natural sweetness with minerals
FAQs
Can regular lime be used instead of gondhoraj lebu?
Yes. Regular lime can be used, though the aroma will be milder.
How long can gondhoraj ghol be stored?
It is best consumed fresh but can be refrigerated for a few hours.
Can children drink gondhoraj ghol?
Yes. It can be made less tangy and without strong spices for children.
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