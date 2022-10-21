Diwali special recipes: 3 lip-smacking chaat recipes to pamper your taste buds

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is India's largest and most significant official festival. Diwali represents the triumph of light over darkness, goodness over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair—ideologies that form the basis of every Indian family's moral principles. Festivals seek to bring together people from all backgrounds in joy and celebration. Every festival celebrated in India has a close connection to food. In particular, Diwali is a celebration of joy, festivity, and feasting. The festive season is full of sweets and your guests might be looking for something chatpata to pamper their taste buds, chaat can bring a smile to their faces. Check out some delicious and easy-to-make chaat recipes that you must try this Diwali. (Also read: Diwali 2022: Traditional dishes you must try this festive season )

Street style aloo chaat

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Street style aloo chaat(pinterest)

Ingredients:

For Chaat Masala

1 ½ tsp Black pepper cons

3 tsp Cumin seeds

2 tsp Fennel seeds

¼ tsp Carom seeds

1 tsp Coriander seeds

Salt to taste

1 tsp Sugar

1 ½ Dried mango powder

1 ½ tsp Red chilli powder

For frying potatoes

4-5 tbsp Oil

3-4 Potatoes, boiled, cube

For Chaat

1 medium Onion, finely chopped

1 tsp Ginger, finely chopped

2 tbsp Coriander leaves, chopped

1-2 tsp Lemon juice/ Tamarind water

Method:

For Chaat Masala

1. Heat a pan, add black peppercorns, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, carom seeds, coriander seeds dry roast them well.

2. Transfer it to a plate and let it cool down. Transfer the masala into the grinder, add salt to taste, sugar, dried mango powder, red chilli powder and grind it into a fine powder.

For frying potatoes

3. Heat oil in a deep pan, add boiled cube potatoes and fry until crisp and golden brown from all the sides.

4. Once it’s crisp, transfer it into a plate.

For Chaat

5. In a bowl, add fried potatoes, chopped onion, ginger, coriander leaves and lime juice and mix well.

6. Serve immediately.

2. Dahi papdi chaat

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Dahi papdi chaat(Gettyimages)

Ingredients:

1½ cups curd, whisked

24 crisp papdis

2 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and chopped

1 medium onion, finely chopped

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

½ cup sprouted green gram, blanched

1 teaspoon garlic and red chilli chutney

3 tablespoons green mint and coriander chutney

¼ cup sweet date and tamarind chutney

½ teaspoon chaat masala

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves

4 table spoons sev

Method:

1. Arrange 6papdis on each of 4 serving plates. Place some potatoes and some of the onion on each papdi.

2. Place curd in a bowl, add salt, sugar and roasted cumin powder and whisk till smooth. Keep it in the refrigerator till use.

3. Drizzle a little garlic and red chilli chutney, green chutney and sweet tamarind chutney over the papdis. Over that put some blanched sprouted green gram.

4. Top it all with chilled yogurt. Drizzlered chilli powder, chaat masala, coriander leaves and sev.

5. Serve immediately.

3. Katori chaat

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Katori chaat(pinterest)

Ingredients:

4 medium potatoes, peeled

4 tbsps corn starch

Oil for deep frying

Ready-made pindi chole

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, finely chopped

Yogurt as required

Sweet tamarind chutney as required

Green chutney as required

Chaat masala as required

Sev for garnish

Freshly chopped coriander leaves for garnish

Method:

1. Peel potatoes and grate them into a bowl filled with water. Wash them well. Drain on an absorbent paper and pat them dry.

2. Add corn starch and mix well. Place a portion of the mixture into a tea strainer and place another tea strainer on it and press it to shape them into a katori.

3. Heat sufficient oil in a non-stick pan, deep fry the potato Katori till golden and crispy. Drain on an absorbent paper.

4. Place the prepared katoris on a serving plate, stuff with pindi chole, onion, tomato, and add a little yogurt, sweet tamarind chutney, green chutney, sprinkle some chaat masala.

5. Garnish with sev and chopped coriander. Serve immediately.

