Do protein maxxing right with these delicious protein pancakes recipe served with a healthy Greek yoghurt cocoa drizzle

Protein is one of the most important nutrients you need daily to stay healthy and in shape. So, when you think of a satisfying, nutritious breakfast, you might not imagine soft, delightful pancakes drizzled with honey, paired perfectly with fresh, juicy fruit. It’s a delicious way to start your day; however, maintaining calorie intake and keeping track of what you eat comes at a cost, and for many, pancakes are a high-calorie breakfast.
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Protein pancakes
But what if there was a recipe that could give your favourite pancakes a protein-packed upgrade? On July 28, Saloni Kukreja, a chef and an Instagram food content creator, shared a detailed recipe for making protein pancakes.
“These protein pancakes are soft, fluffy and taste just like a café-style breakfast. Made with simple ingredients and topped with a creamy Greek yoghurt drizzle, they’re the perfect way to start your day on a delicious note,” she wrote.
Ingredients
1 banana{{/usCountry}}
1 banana{{/usCountry}}
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
½ cup oats
½ tsp baking powder
¼ tsp baking soda
1 tbsp honey (or sweetener of choice)
¼ cup + 2 tbsp milk
1 egg
1 tsp coffee powder
½ tsp apple cider vinegar
- For the topping:
¼ cup high-protein Greek yoghurt
1 tbsp honey
Cocoa powder, for dusting
Method
Step 1: In a blender, add oats, banana, 1 whole egg, 1 scoop of protein powder, coffee powder, and milk. Now, blend everything well until combined.
Step 2: Add honey or a sweetener of your choice and blend the mixture well again.
Step 3: Transfer the batter into a bowl, add baking powder and baking soda, along with apple cider vinegar and one to two tablespoons of milk, and stir gently.
Step 4: On a heated pan, brush a little oil and add a ladleful of batter.
Step 5: Flip the pancake once 80% cooked and has a nice golden brown colour. Flip again and remove from the heat once completely cooked.
Step 6: In a bowl, whisk together Greek yoghurt along with a tablespoon of honey.
Step 7: Stack the pancakes on a plate and add the yoghurt drizzle on top of the pancakes. Dust cocoa powder on top and enjoy.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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