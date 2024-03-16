Tamil Nadu is known for its vibrant flavours and diverse cuisine and Kola Urundai, which translates to "meat balls" in English, is a beloved flavourful and aromatic dish that holds a special place in the southern Indian state's rich culinary heritage. Passed down through generations as a symbol of Tamil Nadu's cultural identity, Kola Urundai reflects the region's history, traditions and culinary expertise. Experience Tamil Nadu's rich flavours with this secret recipe of delicious Kola Urundai (Photo by Licious)

Like other meat balls, Kola Urundai too is typically made with minced meat, spices and herbs combined to create a mouthwatering treat but what sets it apart is its unique combination of textures, flavours, crispy exterior that gives way to a burst of savory goodness and spices that not only enhance the taste but also offer various health benefits. Did you know, most of the spices used in this dish are known for their anti-inflammatory and digestive properties?

Prepared during festive occasions, family gatherings and special celebrations, it is served with traditional Tamil Nadu accompaniments like coconut chutney, tomato chutney or tangy tamarind sauce that complement the flavours of Kola Urundai and provide a perfect balance of sweetness, tanginess and spiciness. However, it is also a favourite among street food vendors and local eateries, where it is served hot and fresh so, if you too are enticed by reading this description, savour the taste by whipping up Kola Urundai at home with the easy recipe given below.

Ingredients:

Rich Goat Mince Meat - 1kg

Chilli Powder - 12gms

Turmeric Powder - 4gms

Salt - to taste

Green Chillies Chopped - 10gms

Garlic Chopped - 20gms

Coriander Chopped - 30gms

Lemon juice - 5ml

Oil - 225 gms

Grind:

Grated Coconut - 25gms

Cinnamon - 2gm

Cloves - 1gm

Poppy seeds - 10gms

Roasted gram - 15gms

Chutney:

Coriander Leaves with stem - 50gms

Green chillies - 15gm

Red Chillies - 7.5gms

Tamarind pulp - 15gms

Mustard seeds - 5gms

Tomato - 30gms

Jaggery - 5gms

Salt - to taste

Grind all the chutney ingredients into a fine paste

Method:

● Take a mixer jar, and add in the minced meat to make it even more fine. Add in the finely minced meat along with chili powder, turmeric powder, salt, green chilies, chopped garlic, chopped coriander, and lemon juice into a bowl and mix the same

● Again take a mixer jar, grind grated coconut, cinnamon, cloves, poppy seeds, and roasted gram

● Add the coconut mixture to the meat and mix well

● Make lemon-sized balls and deep fry them in hot oil until golden brown

● Serve hot with chutney

Note:

Kindly note the minced meat is mixed evenly with the masala. Fat can also be added to increase the juiciness of the meatballs while mincing.

(Recipe: Chef Joseph Manavalan)