Food vlogger Chatori Rajani returns with Peas Appe recipe, her late son's favourite: ‘This was my last video with him’

ByHT Lifestyle Desk
Apr 17, 2025 10:52 AM IST

Rajani Jain, known as Chatori Rajani, returned to Instagram with a heartfelt recipe video dedicated to her late son Taran, who died in a road accident.

A couple months after her young son Taran's untimely death, food vlogger Rajani Jain (Chatori Rajani) is back on Instagram with a new recipe video. The video is also a beautiful tribute to Taran, as it includes a recipe that was one of his favourites.

Chatori Rajani--Rajani Jain-- has shared a new video on Instagram.
Chatori Rajani--Rajani Jain-- has shared a new video on Instagram.

A new ‘very special’ Chatori Rajani recipe

Rajani shared the recipe for peas and potato cutlets made in an appe pan. It also features Taran, and is the last video she shot with him. “I am not making anything special but this is the last video I shot with my son,” Rajani says in a soft and sombre voiceover. She mentions that Taran loves peas and anything made from peas so she came up with this recipe.

After preparing the dish, she serves it to Taran, who is studying in his room. He eats the appe with a big smile and gives the camera a thumbs up with his mother.

Check out the recipe video here:

Do you also wish to recreate Rajani's recipe? Take help from these notes:

Ingredients:

Potatoes, peas, coriander, mint, oil/ghee and spice

Method:

Boil peas and potatoes and mash them thoroughly.

Add mint, coriander, salt and regular spices like jeera powder and red chilli.

Make medium-size balls with this mixture.

Heat your appe pan and add some oil or ghee in the moulds. Put the balls in the pan and fry until crispy.

Serve with green mint chutney or as is.

About Chatori Rajani and her family

Taran died in February in a road accident. Rajani Jain and her husband Sangeet Jain confirmed the news of their son’s passing in an emotional statement shared on her Instagram page. "With a shattered heart, we share the unbearable news that our beloved gem, Taran Jain, has passed away in a road accident," the statement read.

Chatori Rajani's Instagram handle has over six lakh followers, while the YouTube handle has over 3,70,000 subscribers. Her videos starting with ‘aaj mere husband ke lunch box me kya hai [what's in my husband's lunch’ have became popular on Instagram.

Her son made frequent appearances in her videos, which revolved around her daily cooking.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
