Food content creator 'Chatori Rajani's' son dies in road accident

Son of food content creator Rajani Jain, popularly known as ‘Chatori Rajani’, died in a road accident on Monday, February 17, she said on Tuesday. Food content creator 'Chatori Rajni's' son dies in road accident

“With a shattered heart, we share the unbearable news that our beloved gem, Taran Jain, has passed away in a road accident,” Rajani Jain and her husband Sangeet Jain said in a statement which was shared on the Chatori Rajani Instagram page.

Another post on Taran Jain's demise said that the Shok Sabha will be held on Wednesday, February 19 at Terapanth Bhawan in Delhi's Chhattarpur.

Who is Chatori Rajani

Rajani Jain rose to viral fame with her unique and candid cooking content on social media, especially on Instagram and YouTube. Among Chatori Rajani's posts, videos featuring her husband's lunchbox gained the most attention and became widely popular.

Chatori Rajani's videos starting with ‘aaj mere husband ke lunch box me kya hai [what's in my husband's lunch’ have become a series in themselves.

Her son, Taran Jain, made frequent appearances in her videos, which revolved around her daily cooking. Taran Jain was last seen in a reel on Chatori Rajani on February 5.

The Instagram handle 'Chatori Rajani' has over six lakh followers, while the YouTube handle has over 3,70,000 subscribers.

Social media erupted with grief on the tragic news of the demise of Chatori Rajani's son. A user on Reddit wrote, “Omg this makes me feel so sad!! They seemed like such a normal every day family and she seemed like someone who loved to be a mom and a wife etc this is genuinely sad.”

“This is so shocking. Ever since I saw her post on insta I can't stop thinking about it. She loved being a mother and a wife. I seriously think nazar lagna is a real thing,” another user said, adding that her son was an avid photographer and clicked amazing pictures.

A life lost so soon. May God give Rajani and her husband strength.

Same , I am unable to process this news ! My heart is aching knowing what parents must be going through, this family was such a loving family on internet minding their business and making good content. Just too sad ??