From mashed rutabagas to giblet gravy: 7 Thanksgiving dishes that faded from dinner table over time

Think of a Thanksgiving feast, and what immediately comes to mind is a big turkey with delectable stuffing baked to a nice golden color, laid out on the dining table. The side dishes to support the star of the show are usually common delicacies like mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, glazed carrots, cornbreads, etc. Classic Thanksgiving recipes that vanished over time(Unsplash)

However, the traditional Thanksgiving meal may not always have looked like this. There were turkeys, for sure, but the side dishes also had a distinct look. Here are some of the forgotten delicacies associated with this uniquely American festival.

Oyster stuffing

As per Fox News, shucked oysters and their brine were combined with stuffing like bread, celery, and spices to prepare this unique dish. It used to be one of the highlights of Thanksgiving in the 19th century, but it slowly went out of fashion.

Ambrosia salad

A combination of canned pineapple, oranges, marshmallows, and whipped toppings, this dish was also a highly coveted item in the 19th century, and even in the early part of the 20th century, Fox reports. It still survives in the South and has generated several variations, but it has disappeared from the Thanksgiving feast.

Baked Corn Pudding

Made with a combination of creamed corn and regular canned corn, this dish mixed them with cornstarch, eggs, and milk to prepare a hearty delicacy. The mixture was baked into a solid form, and it came out a little sweet, but not too much so. This dish, too, survives, BuzzFeed reports, but isn’t as popular as it once was.

Also read: Thanksgiving weather forecast: Storms, snow and travel chaos loom; travel delays expected

Mashed rutabagas

A root vegetable, the rutabaga was a good substitute for potatoes when they were not easily available everywhere in the country. The mashed rutabagas were similar to mashed potatoes, but slightly sweeter and earthier, as per BuzzFeed.

Mashed turnips

Another substitute for potatoes, this root vegetable is less starchy and slightly sweeter. Mashed turnips were made with butter, but fell out of favor as overcooking could lead to a bitter taste, a Fox News article said.

Chestnut stuffing

The American chestnut tree was once a very common feature of the country’s landscape. However, these nuts are now a rarity and thus, expensive. When they were aplenty, they were an important part of the festive season, whether in a roasted form or as part of stuffing.

Giblet gravy

The organs inside a turkey that are usually discarded are called giblets. They consist of the heart, neck, liver, and other parts of the animal. While they are not used these days, in the past, they were used to prepare the traditional gravy for Thanksgiving. The giblets need to be boiled to create a stock that can then be turned into a gravy in which is a slightly time-consuming option. But these days, people prefer the pre-made option.

FAQs

What are rutabagas?

These are root vegetables that can be used as substitutes for potatoes.

What are giblets?

Giblets are the organs of a turkey that are discarded these days.