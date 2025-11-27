Thanksgiving weather forecast: Storms, snow and travel chaos loom; travel delays expected

Thanksgiving Day is expected to see a sweeping cold front and a mix of rain, snow, and gusty winds from the Great Lakes to the East Coast. Travelers at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. The US faces a hodgepodge of bad weather this week, from chills in Chicago and New York to thunderstorms across Texas, raising the threat of travel delays for the country's busy Thanksgiving holiday. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Here's the weather forecast:

What is the forecast?

East Coast states such as Delaware are forecast to have a dramatic temperature swing. Delaware Online notes that regions that saw unseasonably warm weather will plunge to chilly morning temperatures on Thanksgiving Day. The temperature will hover in the mid-30s Fahrenheit, with mostly sunny but cold conditions expected.

According to the latest forecast by The Washington Post, a mix of snow, cold, and rain will impact much of the northern and central U.S., with some regions already under snow or rain warnings.

Parts of the Great Lakes, the Midwest and the upper Plains are likely to face heavy snow because of the “lake-effect snow.” The Central and eastern states are projected to face a sharp drop in temperatures, with lows expected well below freezing.

"Substantial blowing and drifting snow is forecast in portions of Minnesota and northern Michigan, with an all-out blizzard developing in the vicinity of Lake Superior," AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

The South and Southwest regions, however, are expected to see relatively milder conditions. Some coastal and southern states may even have pleasant, rain-free weather.

Officials at the National Weather Service are issuing travel-weather warnings.

Delays in travel

According to FlightAware, more than 1,100 flights across the U.S were delayed or disrupted pertaining to the winter storm in the Upper Midwest region as of Wednesday morning.

According to Yahoo News, Minneapolis, Chicago and Cleveland are expected to have weather-related travel delays on Thanksgiving Eve.

AccuWeather has also issued warnings cautioning motorists about slippery, snow-covered roads in the Midwest and wind-driven rain in the South and mountain-snow hazards in the Pacific Northwest.

AccuWeather said, “Several inches of snow could impact travel across portions of major interstates 81, 90 and 196, within the most persistent snow bands.” They further added, “These snow showers can quickly reduce visibility and create difficulty for travelers, along with high temperatures that will likely only reach into the 20s and 30s.”