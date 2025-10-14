New Jersey flooding today: Sea Bright, Manasquan, Asbury Park, Wildwood inundated as Nor'easter slams East Coast

Severe flooding struck parts of New Jersey on Monday as a powerful Nor’easter battered the East Coast. Several coastal communities along the Jersey Shore, including Sea Bright, Manasquan, Asbury Park, and Wildwood, were inundated with water. Several coastal communities along the Jersey Shore were flooded.(X/ Monmouth County Sheriff's Office)

Photos and videos circulating on social media show cars submerged and neighborhoods overwhelmed by floodwaters.

Coastal Flood Warning in effect

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Coastal Flood Warning in effect until 8 p.m. EDT Monday.

"One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways," NWS stated.

Areas under threat include:

Cumberland County

Atlantic County

Cape May County

Atlantic Coastal Cape May

Coastal Atlantic

NWS warned: "At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur."

Additional beach erosion and dune breaches are also possible throughout the day.

State of emergency declared

A state of emergency remains in effect for all 21 counties in New Jersey. It was declared Saturday night and expected to last through Monday.

Acting Governor Tahesha Way issued the declaration out of precaution ahead of the storm.

"Starting on Sunday, a dangerous coastal storm will begin to move past our state with extreme weather conditions for several counties, especially those on the Shore," Way said in a statement.

"In preparation for this storm, I am issuing a State of Emergency for all 21 counties out of an abundance of caution, authorizing our state’s emergency services personnel to activate as necessary. I urge all New Jerseyans to exercise caution, monitor local weather forecasts and warnings, stay informed on evacuation protocols, and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary."