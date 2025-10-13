Search
Mon, Oct 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

North Wildwood, NJ flooding: Boardwalk inundated, George Redding Bridge closed

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Oct 13, 2025 01:06 am IST

Flooding has impacted several areas of North Wildwood, New Jersey. Sections of the Wildwood Boardwalk are submerged under water. George Redding Bridge is closed

Flooding has impacted several areas of North Wildwood, New Jersey, as heavy coastal conditions sweep across the region. Photos and videos circulating on social media show sections of the Wildwood Boardwalk submerged under water.

Flooding hits North Wildwood, New Jersey.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)
Flooding hits North Wildwood, New Jersey.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

Local authorities confirmed the George Redding Bridge is closed due to flooding.

“The George Redding Bridge is currently closed due to flooding. North Wildwood Blvd and Ocean Drive currently open,” Wildwood Police Department wrote on X.

Coastal Flood Warning

The flooding comes amid a Coastal Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service, which remains in effect until 8 p.m. EDT on Monday.

According to NWS, "Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways."

Areas under the warning include Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, and Coastal Atlantic counties.

NWS warned, "At this level, flooding may become severe enough to cause structural damage along with widespread roadway flooding in coastal and bayside communities, and near inland tidal waterways. Some locations may become isolated by the flood waters. At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur."

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / North Wildwood, NJ flooding: Boardwalk inundated, George Redding Bridge closed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On