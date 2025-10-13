North Wildwood, NJ flooding: Boardwalk inundated, George Redding Bridge closed

Flooding has impacted several areas of North Wildwood, New Jersey, as heavy coastal conditions sweep across the region. Photos and videos circulating on social media show sections of the Wildwood Boardwalk submerged under water. Flooding hits North Wildwood, New Jersey.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

Local authorities confirmed the George Redding Bridge is closed due to flooding.

“The George Redding Bridge is currently closed due to flooding. North Wildwood Blvd and Ocean Drive currently open,” Wildwood Police Department wrote on X.

Coastal Flood Warning

The flooding comes amid a Coastal Flood Warning issued by the National Weather Service, which remains in effect until 8 p.m. EDT on Monday.

According to NWS, "Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways."

Areas under the warning include Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, and Coastal Atlantic counties.

NWS warned, "At this level, flooding may become severe enough to cause structural damage along with widespread roadway flooding in coastal and bayside communities, and near inland tidal waterways. Some locations may become isolated by the flood waters. At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur."