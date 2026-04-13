Gastroenterologist shares antioxidant rich, fibre-packed breakfast recipe for liver health: Matcha chia seed pudding

Mornings can often feel rushed, making it tempting to skip breakfast or settle for something quick but not necessarily nourishing. That’s where make-ahead recipes come in – offering convenience without compromising on health. And if you love matcha, here’s a refreshing twist: instead of sipping it as your usual morning drink, why not turn it into a creamy, nutrient-packed pudding? This matcha chia pudding not only saves you time but also doubles up as a gut-friendly, liver-supporting breakfast that keeps you energised and satisfied.

Try out Dr Salhab's matcha chia pudding recipe!(Pinterest)

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Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator specialising in digestive, liver, pancreatic, and nutritional health, has shared a wholesome breakfast recipe for matcha chia seed pudding – packed with antioxidants, fibre, and gut-friendly nutrients to support liver health.

In an Instagram video shared on April 12, the gastroenterologist explains, “Love your liver? Then you'll try this matcha chia pudding recipe. It combines the power of green tea and the power of chia seeds for the ultimate liver health breakfast – a simple gut-friendly breakfast or snack with fibre, healthy fats, and a little caffeine boost from matcha.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the recipe below! Ingredients (serves 4) 6 tbsp chia seeds

1.5 cups non-dairy milk

1 to 2 tsp ceremonial matcha

1/4 cup greek or non-dairy yoghurt

3 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract Method Start off with chia seeds in a bowl. Sift matcha powder thoroughly before adding it in, making sure there are no clumps. In a separate cup, whisk the matcha with warm water or your choice of non-dairy milk until it turns completely smooth and lump-free. Pour this prepared matcha mixture over the chia seeds and stir well, allowing the seeds to begin absorbing the liquid. Add maple syrup and a dash of vanilla extract, then stir everything together so the sweetness and flavourings are evenly distributed. Transfer the mixture into a glass container and layer it with Greek or coconut yoghurt. Let the mixture sit for about five minutes to allow the chia seeds to start swelling and thickening slightly before refrigeration. Cover the container and refrigerate overnight, giving the pudding enough time to fully set and develop its creamy texture. By morning, the chia seeds will have absorbed the liquid completely, resulting in a thick, nourishing, and gut-friendly matcha chia pudding ready to enjoy. Health benefits Matcha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the recipe below! Ingredients (serves 4) 6 tbsp chia seeds

1.5 cups non-dairy milk

1 to 2 tsp ceremonial matcha

1/4 cup greek or non-dairy yoghurt

3 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract Method Start off with chia seeds in a bowl. Sift matcha powder thoroughly before adding it in, making sure there are no clumps. In a separate cup, whisk the matcha with warm water or your choice of non-dairy milk until it turns completely smooth and lump-free. Pour this prepared matcha mixture over the chia seeds and stir well, allowing the seeds to begin absorbing the liquid. Add maple syrup and a dash of vanilla extract, then stir everything together so the sweetness and flavourings are evenly distributed. Transfer the mixture into a glass container and layer it with Greek or coconut yoghurt. Let the mixture sit for about five minutes to allow the chia seeds to start swelling and thickening slightly before refrigeration. Cover the container and refrigerate overnight, giving the pudding enough time to fully set and develop its creamy texture. By morning, the chia seeds will have absorbed the liquid completely, resulting in a thick, nourishing, and gut-friendly matcha chia pudding ready to enjoy. Health benefits Matcha {{/usCountry}}

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Matcha is a nutrient-dense green tea powder rich in antioxidants, which helps protect cells from damage and reduces inflammation, while also delivering a stable caffeine boost. According to Healthline, it supports liver health by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, aiding in the prevention of liver disease, and helping to lower liver enzyme levels. Rich in catechin antioxidants like EGCG, matcha can specifically combat non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by improving lipid metabolism and reducing fat accumulation in the liver.

Chia seeds

According to PubMed, chia seeds support liver health by potentially reducing fat accumulation, combating inflammation, and managing weight, largely due to their high content of omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and antioxidants. Studies indicate that 25g/day of milled chia can help manage non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by improving lipid metabolism and lowering liver fat.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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