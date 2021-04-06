Got lockdown blues? Take your taste buds on a trip with this Goan Fish Curry

With coronavirus cases rising in India and curfews coming into place in several states, the nostalgia of the first lockdown is back and given that it will be impossible (and also unwise) to travel in the coming months, it is probably best for us to make the kitchen our best friend again and don our chef hats once more. If the beaches of Goa were on your list of things to do post pandemic, you may have to settle for this quick, easy and delicious Goan fish curry which will, albeit temporarily, transport you to the sweltering beaches of Goa. Made in a rich tomato and coconut based sauce, this recipe calls for very few ingredients, ensure you get nice, clean flaky fish that won't dry too easily on being cooked. What's even better is that you can throw in mussels, prawns, crabs, you name it in this curry and it will taste just as delicious. Read on:

Ingredients

CURRY PASTE:

2 1/2 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tbsp coriander

2 tsp cumin

1 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp fenugreek powder

3/8 tsp ground cloves

6 cloves garlic , minced

1 tbsp fresh ginger , finely grated

2 tbsp tamarind puree

1/2 red onion , chopped

6 tbsp water (plus more, as needed)

CURRY:

3 tbsp vegetable oil

1/2 tsp black mustard seeds

1/2 red onion , cut in half again (like a quartered orange) and thinly sliced

1 tbsp tomato paste

2/3 cup canned tomato pulp/polp (Mutti), OR tomato passata or crushed tomato

2/3 cup water

400ml coconut milk , full fat

1 1/4 tsp salt , cooking/kosher (or 3/4 tsp fine table salt)

1 1/2 tsp sugar

1/4 tsp chilli powder (pure chilli)

2 long green chillies , cut into half lengthwise and deseeded, optional (Note 8)

1 tomato , cut into 8 wedges then into 2.5cm

600g firm-fleshed white fish , cut into 3cm cubes

GARNISHES / SERVING:

1/4 cup fresh coriander/cilantro leaves

Finely sliced green chillies , optional

Basmati rice

Instructions

CURRY PASTE:

Place Curry Paste ingredients in a tall jug or milkshake container (something that fits the head of a blender stick) then blitz on high for 5 to 10 seconds until the onion is pureed. Add more water if needed to make it puree.

CURRY:

Sizzle black mustard seeds: Heat oil over medium heat in a large pot. Add black mustard seeds and let them sizzle for 30 seconds - careful, they might pop!

Saute onion: Add red onion and cook for 3 minutes until edges start to tinge with gold.

Cook off curry paste: Add curry paste and cook for 3 minutes - to evaporate water, make spices bloom and cook garlic & ginger.

Cook off tomato: Turn heat up to medium high. Add tomato paste and tomato pulp, cook for 2 minutes.

Coconut milk: Add water, coconut milk, sugar, salt and chilli powder if using. Stir, then bring to simmer, low heat so it's bubbling gently.

Simmer 2 minutes, add tomato & green chilli: Simmer for 2 minutes, add tomato and green chilli.

Simmer 3 minutes: Simmer for another 3 minutes, stirring every now and then - sauce should be thickened (not watery), it gets looser again when fish is added.

Add fish: Add fish, stir, cook for 3 to 4 minutes until fish easily flakes.

Garnish and serve: Remove from stove and transfer to serving bowl. Garnish with coriander/cilantro and fresh green chillies if desired. Serve with basmati rice and enjoy with your near and dear ones!

(Recipe courtesy Recipe Tin Eats)