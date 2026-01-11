Have some ripe bananas lying around? Try this fluffy, comforting chocolate chip banana bread recipe for some cozy baking

Got a bunch of ripe bananas sitting on your counter, seconds away from going bad? Instead of tossing them out, turn them into something warm, comforting and utterly indulgent - a loaf of fluffy banana bread. And if you really want to level it up, a generous handful of chocolate chips makes it even better. Check out this fluffy banana bread recipe for some cozy baking.(Pinterest)

Food blogger Iram Mansoor, who shares recipes and food inspiration on Instagram as Iram’s Food Story, shared her chocolate chip banana bread recipe in a post dated December 5, 2025. Made with simple, easily available ingredients, this soft, moist loaf is perfect for a cosy bake-at-home moment. Check out the recipe below!

Ingredients

3 ripe bananas (330g), peeled and mashed

8 tbsp (113g) unsalted butter, melted

1 egg, room temperature

⅓ cup (67g) granulated sugar

½ cup (100g) brown sugar

1 tbsp vanilla bean paste

⅓ cup (80g) sour cream or greek yoghurt

1½ (190g) cup all purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

Pinch of salt

1 cup (170g) semi-sweet chocolate chips

Method

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a 9×5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper and set aside.

Prepare the wet mixture: In a large mixing bowl, combine the melted butter and brown sugar. Whisk for one to two minutes until smooth, then add the granulated sugar and mix until a thick paste forms.

Crack in the egg and whisk until fully incorporated. Add the mashed bananas, sour cream and vanilla bean paste, mixing for another one to two minutes until the batter is smooth and well combined.

Prepare the dry mixture: In a separate bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, salt and baking soda.

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet batter, folding gently. Add the chocolate chips and mix until just combined. Avoid overmixing to keep the loaf soft and tender.

Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top. Sprinkle additional chocolate chips over the batter, if desired.

Bake for 55 to 65 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Remove from the oven and allow the banana bread to cool completely before slicing and serving.

