Healthy Homemade Granola Bar Recipe Made With Wholesome Ingredients For Nutritious On-The-Go Snacking

Busy mornings and rainy afternoons often call for a snack that is easy to carry and made with simple ingredients. Homemade granola bars for snacking combine rolled oats, nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and natural binders to create crunchy and chewy bars that can be prepared in advance. Granola originated in the United States during the late nineteenth century as a cereal made from baked whole grains. Over time, the mixture evolved into convenient snack bars enjoyed across the world. During the monsoon, homemade granola bars stay fresh in airtight containers and pair well with tea, coffee, or milk.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Unlike many packaged snack bars, the homemade granola bar allows complete control over every ingredient. Store-bought bars often contain refined sugar, glucose syrup, artificial flavours, preservatives, or high-fructose corn syrup, while homemade versions rely on wholesome ingredients such as rolled oats, nut butter, honey, maple syrup, or mashed dates. Homemade granola bars can also be customised with seeds, dried fruits, or nut-free alternatives to suit different dietary preferences.

Using oats, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and nut butter provides complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, plant protein, and dietary fibre that help maintain steady energy levels">maintain steady energy levels between meals. Choosing smaller amounts of honey, maple syrup, or dates instead of heavily processed syrups helps reduce added sugar, while avoiding artificial preservatives and additives commonly found in commercial snack bars. Buying oats, nuts, and seeds in bulk can also make homemade granola bars more economical over time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The homemade granola bar is simple to prepare by mixing dry ingredients with a natural binder, pressing the mixture into a baking tray, and baking or chilling until firm. Every batch can be adjusted with favourite nuts, seeds, spices, cocoa, or dried fruits, making homemade granola bars a versatile snack with balanced nutrition and enjoyable texture. Homemade Granola Bars vs Store-Bought Snack Bars {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The homemade granola bar is simple to prepare by mixing dry ingredients with a natural binder, pressing the mixture into a baking tray, and baking or chilling until firm. Every batch can be adjusted with favourite nuts, seeds, spices, cocoa, or dried fruits, making homemade granola bars a versatile snack with balanced nutrition and enjoyable texture. Homemade Granola Bars vs Store-Bought Snack Bars {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Feature Homemade Granola Bars Store-Bought Snack Bars Main Ingredients Rolled oats, nuts, seeds, natural sweeteners Refined grains, sugar syrups, preservatives Sweetener Honey, maple syrup, dates Refined sugar, glucose syrup, corn syrup Preservatives Usually none Often contains preservatives Customisation Fully customisable Limited options Protein Can be increased with nut butter and seeds Depends on the brand Fibre Higher with whole ingredients May vary Cost More economical in bulk Higher cost per serving Best For Healthy everyday snacking Convenient on-the-go snacking View All

Quick Look at Homemade Granola Bar Recipe

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Cooling Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 65 minutes

Servings: 10 bars

Cooking Method: Baking

Difficulty Level: Easy

Best Served With: Milk, coffee, tea, or yogurt

Easy Homemade Granola Bar Recipe

Homemade Granola Bars combine wholesome oats, crunchy nuts, nutritious seeds, and natural sweeteners into portable snack bars that provide balanced energy throughout busy days.

Ingredients

2 cups rolled oats

½ cup chopped almonds

¼ cup chopped walnuts

2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds

2 tablespoons sunflower seeds

2 tablespoons chia seeds

¼ cup dried cranberries or raisins

⅓ cup peanut butter or almond butter

¼ cup honey or maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 170°C and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Mix rolled oats, almonds, walnuts, seeds, dried fruits, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. Heat peanut butter and honey until smooth. Stir in vanilla extract. Pour the wet mixture over the dry ingredients and mix thoroughly. Transfer the mixture to the baking tray and press firmly into an even layer. Bake for 18–20 minutes until lightly golden. Allow the mixture to cool completely before slicing into bars. Store Homemade Granola Bars in an airtight container.

Healthy Ways to Improve Homemade Granola Bars

Choose rolled oats instead of instant oats for extra fibre. Add flaxseeds for additional omega-3 fatty acids. Replace part of the honey with mashed dates to reduce added sugar. Include unsalted nuts to control sodium intake. Mix pumpkin and sunflower seeds for extra minerals. Avoid chocolate chips with added sugar. Use natural peanut butter without added sugar or hydrogenated oils. Store Homemade Granola Bars in an airtight container to maintain freshness.

Nutrition Per Homemade Granola Bar

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nutrient Approximate Amount Calories 185 kcal Carbohydrates 22 g Protein 5 g Fat 9 g Dietary Fibre 4 g Sugar 8 g Calcium 55 mg Iron 1.8 mg Magnesium 65 mg Potassium 170 mg View All

FAQs

How long do Homemade Granola Bars stay fresh?

Homemade granola bars remain fresh for about one week in an airtight container at room temperature and up to two weeks when refrigerated.

Can Homemade Granola Bars be prepared without baking?

Homemade granola bars can be made as no-bake bars by chilling the mixture until firm instead of baking.

Are Homemade Granola Bars healthier than packaged snack bars?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Homemade granola bars usually contain fewer preservatives and allow better control over sugar, healthy fats, and wholesome ingredients than many packaged snack bars.