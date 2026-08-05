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High-protein, low-carb chicken pulao: Try this nutritionist-approved recipe that swaps rice with this alternative

Published on: Aug 5, 2026, 19:01:02 IST
By Eshana Saha
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Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)
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If you're afraid that a wholesome plate of chicken pulao might derail your fitness goals, worry no more! Try Aathira's recipe which uses a low-carb ingredient.

Chicken pulao is the ultimate comfort meal, but with its generous serving of rice, it's not always the easiest dish to fit into a high-protein, low-carb eating plan. The good news? You don't have to give up your favourite flavours to stay on track with your fitness goals. By swapping rice for a lighter, low-carb alternative, you can enjoy all the aromatic spices and hearty satisfaction of chicken pulao while keeping your macros in check.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared a protein-rich, low-carb chicken pulao that puts a healthy twist on the classic comfort dish. This innovative one-pot meal swaps traditional rice for grated cauliflower, delivering all the flavour while keeping carbohydrates in check.

In an Instagram video shared on August 3, the chef explains, “One pot, low carb, and packed with 37 g of protein – this is the kind of dinner that gives exact chicken biryani feels but will actually fit right into your macro goals.”

This recipe makes three servings (approximately 370 g each)

  • Calories: 393 kcal
  • Protein: 37 g
  • Carbohydrates: 15 g
  • Fat: 21 g

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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