High-protein, low-carb chicken pulao: Try this nutritionist-approved recipe that swaps rice with this alternative

Chicken pulao is the ultimate comfort meal, but with its generous serving of rice, it's not always the easiest dish to fit into a high-protein, low-carb eating plan. The good news? You don't have to give up your favourite flavours to stay on track with your fitness goals. By swapping rice for a lighter, low-carb alternative, you can enjoy all the aromatic spices and hearty satisfaction of chicken pulao while keeping your macros in check.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared a protein-rich, low-carb chicken pulao that puts a healthy twist on the classic comfort dish. This innovative one-pot meal swaps traditional rice for grated cauliflower, delivering all the flavour while keeping carbohydrates in check.

In an Instagram video shared on August 3, the chef explains, “One pot, low carb, and packed with 37 g of protein – this is the kind of dinner that gives exact chicken biryani feels but will actually fit right into your macro goals.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the marinade ½ cup (120g) curd, whisked

2 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

½ tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp chilli flakes

Salt, to taste For the pulao 1½ tbsp oil

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1 bay leaf

1 small cinnamon stick

2 green cardamom pods

1 clove

½ tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

500g boneless chicken thighs (bone-in chicken also works; for a vegetarian version, use paneer or soya chunks)

1 to 2 green chillies, finely chopped

1 medium tomato, sliced

A small handful of fresh mint leaves, chopped

2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

1 tsp tamarind paste or pulp

1 low-sodium chicken stock cube (optional)

2 cups grated cauliflower

1 to 1½ cups water

Fresh coriander leaves and green chillies, for garnish For the garlicky yoghurt sauce ½ cup Greek yoghurt

2 small garlic cloves, grated

1 tsp honey

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves Method In a bowl, whisk together the curd, chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala, black pepper, chilli flakes and salt until smooth. Set the spiced yoghurt mixture aside. Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed pan or kadai over medium heat. Add the sliced onion along with the bay leaf, cinnamon, cardamom, clove and cumin seeds. Sauté until the onions soften and turn lightly golden and aromatic. Stir in the ginger-garlic paste and cook for another minute or two until the raw smell disappears and the paste begins to caramelise. Add the chicken pieces and cook for four to five minutes, stirring occasionally, until they are lightly browned on the outside. Pour in the prepared spiced yoghurt mixture and add the chopped green chillies, sliced tomato, mint, coriander, tamarind paste and the stock cube, if using. Mix everything well, adjust the seasoning if needed and cook for five to seven minutes, allowing the flavours to come together. Fold in the grated cauliflower and pour in 1 to 1½ cups of water, depending on your preferred consistency. Scatter over a few extra green chillies and fresh coriander, then gently combine everything. Cover the pan and cook over a low flame for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the chicken is tender and cooked through and the cauliflower is soft. Remove the lid, gently fluff the pulao and let any excess moisture evaporate for a minute or two if needed. Meanwhile, prepare the garlicky yoghurt sauce by mixing together the Greek yoghurt, grated garlic, honey, coriander, salt and pepper until smooth. Serve the hot low-carb chicken pulao with the chilled garlicky yoghurt sauce on the side. Approx nutrition (per serving) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the marinade ½ cup (120g) curd, whisked

2 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

½ tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp chilli flakes

Salt, to taste For the pulao 1½ tbsp oil

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1 bay leaf

1 small cinnamon stick

2 green cardamom pods

1 clove

½ tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

500g boneless chicken thighs (bone-in chicken also works; for a vegetarian version, use paneer or soya chunks)

1 to 2 green chillies, finely chopped

1 medium tomato, sliced

A small handful of fresh mint leaves, chopped

2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

1 tsp tamarind paste or pulp

1 low-sodium chicken stock cube (optional)

2 cups grated cauliflower

1 to 1½ cups water

Fresh coriander leaves and green chillies, for garnish For the garlicky yoghurt sauce ½ cup Greek yoghurt

2 small garlic cloves, grated

1 tsp honey

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves Method In a bowl, whisk together the curd, chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala, black pepper, chilli flakes and salt until smooth. Set the spiced yoghurt mixture aside. Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed pan or kadai over medium heat. Add the sliced onion along with the bay leaf, cinnamon, cardamom, clove and cumin seeds. Sauté until the onions soften and turn lightly golden and aromatic. Stir in the ginger-garlic paste and cook for another minute or two until the raw smell disappears and the paste begins to caramelise. Add the chicken pieces and cook for four to five minutes, stirring occasionally, until they are lightly browned on the outside. Pour in the prepared spiced yoghurt mixture and add the chopped green chillies, sliced tomato, mint, coriander, tamarind paste and the stock cube, if using. Mix everything well, adjust the seasoning if needed and cook for five to seven minutes, allowing the flavours to come together. Fold in the grated cauliflower and pour in 1 to 1½ cups of water, depending on your preferred consistency. Scatter over a few extra green chillies and fresh coriander, then gently combine everything. Cover the pan and cook over a low flame for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the chicken is tender and cooked through and the cauliflower is soft. Remove the lid, gently fluff the pulao and let any excess moisture evaporate for a minute or two if needed. Meanwhile, prepare the garlicky yoghurt sauce by mixing together the Greek yoghurt, grated garlic, honey, coriander, salt and pepper until smooth. Serve the hot low-carb chicken pulao with the chilled garlicky yoghurt sauce on the side. Approx nutrition (per serving) {{/usCountry}}

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This recipe makes three servings (approximately 370 g each)

Calories: 393 kcal

Protein: 37 g

Carbohydrates: 15 g

Fat: 21 g

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