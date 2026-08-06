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Homemade high-protein momo with no refined flour: Try chef Ranveer Brar's recipe which uses healthy ingredients

Published on: Aug 6, 2026, 12:15:24 IST
By Eshana Saha
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Read more to check out the full recipe!
Read more to check out the full recipe!
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This high-protein recipe substitutes unhealthy refined flour for healthier ingredients. Paired with a tangy tomato chutney, it is perfect to satisfy cravings.

Few comfort foods have the cult following that momo does. Originally a Tibetan and Himalayan delicacy that became deeply woven into the food culture of India's North East, these steamed dumplings are now a nationwide favourite, perfect for satisfying a craving. While the juicy filling is often packed with flavour, the refined flour (maida) wrapper isn't the healthiest choice. The good news? Making momo at home gives you the freedom to reinvent them.

Also Read | Overripe bananas going to waste? Use them to make chef Ranveer Brar's delicious dessert: Toffee banana fritters

Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared a healthier take on the beloved momo in a YouTube video posted on July 31. Instead of using refined flour (maida), his recipe features a semolina-based dough, making it a more wholesome alternative.

Paired with a tangy, spicy roasted tomato chutney and a juicy, protein-packed chicken filling, these momo deliver all the flavour and comfort of the classic snack while swapping out some of its less nutritious ingredients.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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