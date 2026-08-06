Homemade high-protein momo with no refined flour: Try chef Ranveer Brar's recipe which uses healthy ingredients

Few comfort foods have the cult following that momo does. Originally a Tibetan and Himalayan delicacy that became deeply woven into the food culture of India's North East, these steamed dumplings are now a nationwide favourite, perfect for satisfying a craving. While the juicy filling is often packed with flavour, the refined flour (maida) wrapper isn't the healthiest choice. The good news? Making momo at home gives you the freedom to reinvent them.

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared a healthier take on the beloved momo in a YouTube video posted on July 31. Instead of using refined flour (maida), his recipe features a semolina-based dough, making it a more wholesome alternative.

Paired with a tangy, spicy roasted tomato chutney and a juicy, protein-packed chicken filling, these momo deliver all the flavour and comfort of the classic snack while swapping out some of its less nutritious ingredients.

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below: Ingredients For the semolina dough 500 g semolina (sooji)

150 to 175 ml warm water

Salt, to taste

1 tsp oil For the roasted tomato chutney 1 tsp oil

5 large tomatoes, halved

2 tsp oil

5 to 6 garlic cloves, crushed

3 to 4 green chillies, slit

¼ cup roasted peanuts

1 tbsp tender coriander stems, chopped

Salt, to taste

1 tsp sugar For the chicken stuffing 1 tbsp oil

3 to 4 green chillies, finely chopped

1-inch ginger, peeled and finely chopped

1 tsp tender coriander stems, finely chopped

½ tsp white sesame seeds (optional)

200 g chicken mince

Salt, to taste For the chilli dip 1 to 2 mild green chillies, finely chopped

1 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 tbsp vinegar

Salt, to taste

1 tbsp oil

2 tbsp chilli oil Other ingredients 2 to 3 tbsp refined flour (maida), for rolling

1 to 2 tsp oil, for greasing the steamer For garnish Coriander sprigs Method Prepare the semolina dough In a mixing bowl, combine the warm water and semolina. Add salt and mix until a semi-soft dough begins to form. Add the oil and knead until smooth. Cover and let the dough rest for 10 to 15 minutes. Make the roasted tomato chutney Heat one teaspoon of oil in a pan. Add the halved tomatoes, cut side down, and cook until lightly charred on all sides. Transfer the tomatoes to a bowl. In the same pan, heat the remaining two teaspoons of oil. Add the garlic and green chillies, and sauté over high heat for two to three minutes until the garlic turns golden. Add the roasted peanuts, coriander stems and salt. Toss for one minute. Transfer everything to the bowl with the tomatoes and allow it to cool slightly. Blend the mixture into a smooth paste. Transfer to a serving bowl, stir in the sugar, adjust the seasoning if required, and garnish with coriander sprigs. Prepare the chicken stuffing Heat the oil in a pan. Add the green chillies, ginger, coriander stems and sesame seeds (if using). Sauté for two to three minutes until fragrant. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and let it cool slightly. Add the chicken mince and salt, then mix well until evenly combined. Make the chilli dip In a small bowl, combine the chopped green chillies, dark soy sauce, vinegar, salt, oil and chilli oil. Mix well and set aside. Assemble and steam the momos Divide the rested dough into small, lemon-sized portions. Roll each portion into a thin circle, dusting lightly with refined flour if needed. Place a spoonful of the chicken filling in the centre. Fold and seal the edges, pleating as desired to form crescent-shaped or round momos. Lightly grease a steaming plate and arrange the momos, leaving a little space between each. Steam for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the wrappers are cooked and the chicken filling is fully done. Transfer to a serving platter and serve hot with the roasted tomato chutney and chilli dip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below: Ingredients For the semolina dough 500 g semolina (sooji)

150 to 175 ml warm water

Salt, to taste

1 tsp oil For the roasted tomato chutney 1 tsp oil

5 large tomatoes, halved

2 tsp oil

5 to 6 garlic cloves, crushed

3 to 4 green chillies, slit

¼ cup roasted peanuts

1 tbsp tender coriander stems, chopped

Salt, to taste

1 tsp sugar For the chicken stuffing 1 tbsp oil

3 to 4 green chillies, finely chopped

1-inch ginger, peeled and finely chopped

1 tsp tender coriander stems, finely chopped

½ tsp white sesame seeds (optional)

200 g chicken mince

Salt, to taste For the chilli dip 1 to 2 mild green chillies, finely chopped

1 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 tbsp vinegar

Salt, to taste

1 tbsp oil

2 tbsp chilli oil Other ingredients 2 to 3 tbsp refined flour (maida), for rolling

1 to 2 tsp oil, for greasing the steamer For garnish Coriander sprigs Method Prepare the semolina dough In a mixing bowl, combine the warm water and semolina. Add salt and mix until a semi-soft dough begins to form. Add the oil and knead until smooth. Cover and let the dough rest for 10 to 15 minutes. Make the roasted tomato chutney Heat one teaspoon of oil in a pan. Add the halved tomatoes, cut side down, and cook until lightly charred on all sides. Transfer the tomatoes to a bowl. In the same pan, heat the remaining two teaspoons of oil. Add the garlic and green chillies, and sauté over high heat for two to three minutes until the garlic turns golden. Add the roasted peanuts, coriander stems and salt. Toss for one minute. Transfer everything to the bowl with the tomatoes and allow it to cool slightly. Blend the mixture into a smooth paste. Transfer to a serving bowl, stir in the sugar, adjust the seasoning if required, and garnish with coriander sprigs. Prepare the chicken stuffing Heat the oil in a pan. Add the green chillies, ginger, coriander stems and sesame seeds (if using). Sauté for two to three minutes until fragrant. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and let it cool slightly. Add the chicken mince and salt, then mix well until evenly combined. Make the chilli dip In a small bowl, combine the chopped green chillies, dark soy sauce, vinegar, salt, oil and chilli oil. Mix well and set aside. Assemble and steam the momos Divide the rested dough into small, lemon-sized portions. Roll each portion into a thin circle, dusting lightly with refined flour if needed. Place a spoonful of the chicken filling in the centre. Fold and seal the edges, pleating as desired to form crescent-shaped or round momos. Lightly grease a steaming plate and arrange the momos, leaving a little space between each. Steam for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the wrappers are cooked and the chicken filling is fully done. Transfer to a serving platter and serve hot with the roasted tomato chutney and chilli dip. {{/usCountry}}

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