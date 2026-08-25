How to make soft ragi cheela at home? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares delicious recipe that is high in protein and calcium
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's healthy, stuffed ragi cheela is a gluten-free, nutrient-rich recipe that is both delicious and perfect for your daily meals.
Ragi has been a part of everyday meals in several parts of India for generations. As the superfood gains popularity, new recipes keep popping up online that you can easily prepare at home. One such recipe was shared by chef Sanjeev Kapoor on his website – Stuffed ragi cheela.
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Ragi cheela recipe
Sharing the recipe on August 23, Sanjeev Kapoor wrote, “Ragi flour is known to be a nutrient dense and gluten free superfood. High in protein and calcium, it boosts bone strength and is good for growing children and elderly adults.” His recipe uses ingredients like ragi flour, besan, and paneer.
- Preparation time: 15 to 20 minutes
- Cooking time: 30 to 35 minutes
- Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
1½ cups finger millet (ragi) flour
Salt to taste
4 tablespoons gram flour (besan)
½ teaspoon red chilli powder
1½ teaspoon turmeric powder
½ teaspoon crushed black peppercorns
½ teaspoon garam masala powder
1 teaspoon coriander powder
3½ tablespoons yogurt
Oil spray as required
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
1 medium onion, chopped
2 green chillies, chopped
1 medium tomato, chopped
250 grams cottage cheese, grated
Green chutney to serve
Method
Step 1: Take finger millet flour in a bowl, then add salt, gram flour, 1½ teaspoons turmeric powder, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, coriander powder, and yoghurt.
Step 2: Mix all the dry ingredients well. Now, add 1 cup of water to the bowl and mix well to make a smooth and thick batter.
Step 3: Heat a small non-stick pan and spray a small amount of oil, then spread it evenly.
Step 4: Add cumin seeds, and once they start to change colour, add onion to the pan.
Step 5: Mix and sauté the onions till they turn translucent.
Step 6: Add green chillies, tomato, and ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder to the pan. Mix everything well and cook for two to three minutes.
Step 7: Add cottage cheese/paneer and salt, then mix and cook for two to three minutes. Your filling is ready. Keep it aside.
Step 8: Now, heat a cast iron tawa.
Step 9: To make each cheela, pour a portion of the batter and spread it evenly. Spray some oil and cook on medium heat for three to four minutes.
Step 10: Once the cheela starts cooking, place a portion of the paneer filling on one side and fold the other side over.
Step 11: Keep the cheelas on your serving plate and serve hot with green chutney.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on user-generated content from social media.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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