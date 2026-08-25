How to make soft ragi cheela at home? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares delicious recipe that is high in protein and calcium

Ragi has been a part of everyday meals in several parts of India for generations. As the superfood gains popularity, new recipes keep popping up online that you can easily prepare at home. One such recipe was shared by chef Sanjeev Kapoor on his website – Stuffed ragi cheela.

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Ragi cheela recipe Sharing the recipe on August 23, Sanjeev Kapoor wrote, “Ragi flour is known to be a nutrient dense and gluten free superfood. High in protein and calcium, it boosts bone strength and is good for growing children and elderly adults.” His recipe uses ingredients like ragi flour, besan, and paneer.

Preparation time: 15 to 20 minutes

15 to 20 minutes Cooking time: 30 to 35 minutes

30 to 35 minutes Serves: 4 people Ingredients 1½ cups finger millet (ragi) flour

Salt to taste

4 tablespoons gram flour (besan)

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

1½ teaspoon turmeric powder

½ teaspoon crushed black peppercorns

½ teaspoon garam masala powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

3½ tablespoons yogurt

Oil spray as required

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 medium onion, chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

1 medium tomato, chopped

250 grams cottage cheese, grated

Green chutney to serve

Method Step 1: Take finger millet flour in a bowl, then add salt, gram flour, 1½ teaspoons turmeric powder, red chilli powder, garam masala powder, coriander powder, and yoghurt.

Step 2: Mix all the dry ingredients well. Now, add 1 cup of water to the bowl and mix well to make a smooth and thick batter.

Step 3: Heat a small non-stick pan and spray a small amount of oil, then spread it evenly.

Step 4: Add cumin seeds, and once they start to change colour, add onion to the pan.

Step 5: Mix and sauté the onions till they turn translucent.

Step 6: Add green chillies, tomato, and ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder to the pan. Mix everything well and cook for two to three minutes.

Step 7: Add cottage cheese/paneer and salt, then mix and cook for two to three minutes. Your filling is ready. Keep it aside.

Step 8: Now, heat a cast iron tawa.

Step 9: To make each cheela, pour a portion of the batter and spread it evenly. Spray some oil and cook on medium heat for three to four minutes.

Step 10: Once the cheela starts cooking, place a portion of the paneer filling on one side and fold the other side over.

Step 11: Keep the cheelas on your serving plate and serve hot with green chutney.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on user-generated content from social media.