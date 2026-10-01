If you love white rice, try this delicious recipe that packs 40g of protein and 30g of fibre in just one serving

If you love white rice, finding ways to make it healthy can be tiresome. But what if there were an easy way to include not only protein but also fibre to make the dish nutritious and wholesome? In a September 2025 video, Dr Karan Rajan, an NHS doctor and health content creator, shared a white rice recipe that packs almost 40g of protein and 30g of fibre in just one serving.

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High-protein and high-fibre white rice recipe

According to Dr Rajan, the recipe is his version of the ‘beautiful Indian dish khichdi’, and it contains all the essential amino acids you need, plus plenty of fibre, so you can have a healthy meal while supporting your gut bacteria.

Protein: 40g

Fibre: 30g

Here's how you can make the dish:

Ingredients

1 cup rice

½ cup of lentils of your choice

½ cup of beans of your choice

3 cups water

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Pinch of haldi (optional)

Method

1. Rinse the rice, lentils, and beans thoroughly until the water runs mostly clear. This can help slightly lower their FODMAP content, according to Dr Rajan, which is good for those with sensitive guts.

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2. Add all grains to your rice cooker.

3. Pour in 3 cups of water. Add salt if desired.

4. Close the lid and cook. Once done, let it sit for a few minutes to finish steaming. Fluff with a spoon and serve hot.

According to Dr Rajan, this dish will provide a range of soluble and insoluble fibres, as well as resistant starches, to support deep fermentation in your colon. It also offers a handy dose of protein to go with that fibre.

Make the dish more delicious

Lastly, Dr Rajan added that the above-mentioned recipe is perfectly healthy. However, if you don't mind a few more steps, he suggested adding spinach and ginger to the dish, as they are ‘rich in polyphenols and other bioactive compounds that support microbial diversity and help reduce inflammation’.

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Steps:

1. In a pan, add some ghee to add a healthy dose of fat-soluble vitamins. Once it heats up, add chopped onions and chillies.

2. Sauté them for a few minutes before adding ginger and garlic paste along with spinach. Once cooked, mix it with rice and serve hot.

“A lot of people try to make a battle between protein and fibre, but these two macronutrients each have their own role, and there are plenty of ways to include both in your diet. And no, plant protein is not inferior to animal protein,” Dr Rajan added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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