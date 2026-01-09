January too chilly? Try these 3 chef-approved desi soup recipes to keep you warm this winter

Teeth-chattering, bone-chilling cold is characteristic of January, with the month generally seeing record-breaking temperatures. During this time, the body needs extra care to maintain internal warmth. Winter means eating warm foods to keep your body temperature up, and soups provide a nourishing, comforting way to achieve that!(Picture credit: Freepik)

While blankets, fuzzy socks, trench coats, layers and the whole arsenal of winterwear wardrobe are the usual go-to ways to combat winter's bite, what you eat also plays an equally critical role in warming you up from the inside. This is where soups emerge as a seasonal favourite, from classic options like sweet corn to more exotic picks such as cream of broccoli.

But what about Indian soups? While the mainstream soup space is dominated by familiar international varieties, many regional recipes infuse warming spices into the rich broth to boost immunity, aid digestion, and keep the body warm. In the scientific community, spices are hailed for their robust health benefits. An old Harvard study from 2015 narrowed in on the association of spicy foods with longevity, as the bioactive ingredients in spicy foods, such as capsaicin, may lower 'bad' cholesterol and triglycerides and improve inflammation.

Another study published in 2024 from China reported a reduced risk of mortality from diseases such as vascular disease, ischemic heart disease (IHD), major coronary events (MCEs), cerebrovascular disease, stroke, and non-stroke cerebrovascular disease.

Still need more reasons? It is high time you add spices to your soup and embrace local flavours.

HT Lifestyle curated 3 regional soup recipes, which are rooted in local flavours and spices:

1. Himalayan Kulath Soup (Horse Gram Soup)

Recipe by Chef Hari from The Naini Retreat- Leisure Hotels Group

This soup contains Himalayan spice flavour notes. (Picture credit: Chef Hari)

Ingredients

For the base:

½ cup kulath dal (horse gram)

4 cups of water

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 medium tomato, chopped

4–5 garlic cloves, crushed

1 teaspoon ginger, grated

1 green chilli (optional)

For spices:

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

½ teaspoon mustard seeds

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

½ teaspoon coriander powder

¼ teaspoon black pepper (adjust to taste)

Salt, to taste

For finishing:

1 tablespoon ghee or oil

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Fresh coriander leaves, for garnish

Method

Wash and soak ½ cup kulath dal in water for 6–8 hours or overnight for easier cooking.

½ cup kulath dal 6–8 hours Drain and pressure cook with 4 cups of water , a pinch of turmeric , and salt for 5–6 whistles (or until soft).

4 cups of water a pinch of turmeric salt 5–6 whistles In a pan, heat 1 tbsp ghee or oil .

1 tbsp ghee or oil Add cumin seeds , let them splutter, then add garlic , ginger , and green chilli .

cumin seeds garlic ginger green chilli Add onion and sauté until golden brown.

onion Add tomato , turmeric powder , and coriander powder . Cook until the tomatoes are soft and the masala releases oil.

Combine and Simmer:

Add the cooked kulath dal (you can lightly mash or blend for a smooth texture).

Adjust water for desired consistency (soup-like).

Simmer for 5–10 minutes on low heat.

5–10 minutes Finish it with roasted jeera powder , lemon juice , and fresh coriander leaves .

roasted jeera powder lemon juice fresh coriander leaves Mix well and serve hot.

2. Chicken Pahadi Nebu Dhaniya Shorba

Recipe by Chef Hari from The Naini Retreat- Leisure Hotels Group

This flavourful soup is sure to satiate your winter tastebuds!(Picture credit: Chef Hari)

Ingredients



For the stock:

250 g chicken with bone

4 cups water

1-inch piece of ginger, sliced

4–5 garlic cloves, crushed

6–8 black peppercorns

2 bay leaves

Salt, to taste



For the shorba:

1 tablespoon oil or ghee

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 green chilli, slit

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

½ cup fresh coriander leaves, chopped with stems

1 tablespoon fresh mint leaves (optional, for pahadi flavour)

1½ tablespoons pahadi nebu juice (adjust to taste)

¼ teaspoon crushed black pepper

¼ teaspoon cumin powder

A pinch of garam masala

Salt, to taste

For garnish:

Fresh coriander leaves, a few

1 lemon slice or wedge



Method:

Prepare chicken stock:

In a deep pot, add chicken, water, ginger, garlic, peppercorns, bay leaf, and salt.

Bring to a boil, then simmer for 25–30 minutes.

Strain and keep the clear stock aside. Shred some boiled chicken pieces to add back later.

Prepare the base:

Heat oil or ghee in a pan. Add chopped onions and sauté till light golden.

Add ginger-garlic paste and green chilli, sauté till the raw smell goes away.

Add coriander and spices:

Add chopped coriander (with stems) and mint leaves. Sauté lightly.

Add cumin powder, crushed pepper, and a pinch of garam masala.

Combine and simmer:

Pour in the prepared chicken stock and a few shredded chicken pieces.

Simmer on low flame for 5–7 minutes for flavours to blend.

Finish with lemon and seasoning:

Turn off the heat and add pahadi nebu juice just before serving.

Adjust salt and pepper.

Garnish and serve:

Pour into bowls, garnish with fresh coriander, roasted jeera powder and a lemon wedge.

Serve hot.

3. Kumaon wellness soup

Recipe by Chef Bidyut Saha, Executive Chef, Taj Corbett Resort & Spa

Try this traditional Kumaoni soup, which is rich in protein and fibre. It is ideal for chilly evenings. (Picture credit: Chef Bidyut Saha)

Ingredients

½ cup gahat dal (soaked overnight)

½ cup carrots

½ cup broccoli

½ cup zucchini

½ cup baby corn

½ cup beans

½ cup onion, chopped

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ginger, minced

1 green chilli, chopped (optional)

1 tablespoon oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon lemon juice (optional)

Method