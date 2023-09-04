Divine morsels: Kanha’s fest faves

Being a king, Lord Krishna liked all things splendid, and food was no exception. There are many dishes he loved from the different places he was believed to have lived in during his life on earth. Ahead of Krishna Janmashtami (September 7), we speak to food historians and devotees at ISKCON Temple to help us understand Kanha’s fondness for certain dishes and its association with the places he resided in. Makhan Mishri is believed to be Krishna’s favourite and thus it’s an essential part of his bhog.

All things milk from Mathura

According to historians, Krishna was born in Mathura, at the heart of Braj bhoomi and grew up in Gokul and Mathura -Vrindavan at his foster parents Nanda and Yashoda’s house. As a child, he loved butter, evident from the tales of him stealing it from handi (earthen pots). Hence, the devotees offer him a bhog of makhan misri. “Kanha’s favourite and a traditional prasad, makhan misri is sold outside the temples of Vrindavan and Mathura along with kachori and subzi — a quintessential Braj bhoomi breakfast. In fact, makhan misri has also inspired the likes of daulat ki chaat,” says Anoothi Vishal, author and food historian.

Grand feasts from Vrindavan

Lord Krishna, who belonged to the Yadava race, a cowherd clan in ancient history, also loves cow milk and all the dishes made from it. Pede made of cow milk is one of his favourite sweets. It’s believed he used to often eat by the banks of Yamuna river in Vrindavan with his friends. “Rabri, rasmalai, malpua, chaas, kadi (popularly known as Vrindavani), dahi-bhalla and a variety of pakodas were some of the dishes his friends brought for him. Thus, one can see vendors selling all these items on the streets of Vrindavan,” says Saumya Vaishnavi Mataji, deity kitchen head at ISKCON Temple in Dwarka, Delhi, who prepares the bhog with utmost love every day.

According to a puranic legend, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain, located about 20-25km from Vrindavan, on his little finger to save his people from the storm. For seven days he couldn’t eat even a single morsel of food. In order to show their gratitude, people of Vrindavan prepared 56 dishes (8 dishes x 7 days) and presented them to him on the seventh day. “This marked the beginning of chappan bhog, which includes dishes of all rasas (taste). The mahaprasad includes kachchi and pakki rasoi (pakka khana is cooked in ghee, kachcha khana in water). It is a way of celebrating Nature’s bounty that Krishna protects,” says Vishal.

Lassi love from Barsana

Some 43km away from Vrindavan is the town of Barsana, the birthplace of Radha — Lord’s favourite consort. As per the stories, Krishna spent parts of his childhood in Barsana with Radha. The place is popular for dishes such as dahi-bhalla and different kinds of lassi such as kesar lassi, peda lassi and gulab lassi.

Humble bhogs from Dwarka

In the later part of his life, Krishna settled down in Dwarka, Gujarat and got the name, Dwarkadish. He was married to many queens and it’s said they used to prepare a feast for him. Though Krishna liked royal food, he also loved simplicity — a fistful of chuda (flattened rice) brought by Sudama (his childhood friend), milk and butter given by the gopis (his beloved) and khichdi offered by Vidhur (his devotee) — were enough to please him.

