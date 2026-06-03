Love apples? Try Chef Kunal Kapoor's delicious apple salad recipe that is perfect for summers

The mango may be the star fruit of summer, but the juicy apple continues to be as refreshing in the scorching hot days as it is all year round. Taking to Instagram on May 31, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his signature apple salad recipe, which gives us a new way to enjoy the fruit this season. Kunal Kapur's apple salad can be whipped up in minutes. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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It is exceptionally easy to make and uses simple ingredients that are readily available in the kitchen. Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption of his post, “Cool, crisp, and perfect for warm days, this apple salad is a refreshing summer bowl packed with flavour and crunch.

“Juicy apples, fresh veggies, and a light dressing come together to create a salad that’s hydrating, wholesome, and incredibly satisfying. Whether you’re looking for a quick snack, a light lunch, or a side for your meals, this vibrant salad is the answer. Fresh, colourful, and deliciously simple - summer eating doesn’t get easier than this!”

The detailed steps to make the apple salad are presented as follows.