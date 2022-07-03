Monsoon recipes: 5 delicious soups and beverages to have during rainy season
- Move over chai and pakoda, try these delectable soups and beverages to warm up your monsoon evenings.
Who doesn't love to relish some piping hot soup or a steaming cup of hot beverage during rainy weather? While chai-pakoda is the first thing that comes to your mind during monsoon, there is no dearth of monsoon snacks that are much healthier and can be rustled up in jiffy to welcome rains. While rains feel good, one tends to sweat a lot during this season because of which one is at risk of dehydration. (Also read: Healthy monsoon foods you must eat to prevent infections during rainy season)
Keeping yourself hydrated is the key to stay healthy. Other than plain water, beverages like soups, stew, buttermilk, fruit juices, and vegetables high on water content can also be considered.
Experts suggest switching to healthy beverages and soups instead of consuming your regular sugary drinks which have nothing but empty calories. This includes hot drinks, which are a must try as they help ward off seasonal cold or flu and boost immunity, prevents infection, as well as some juicy drinks which can be had at room temperature too.
Here are some healthy beverages and soups suggested by Haripriya.N, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospital, to boost your immunity, manage the moods swings plus curb your cravings during rainy season.
Golden Latte
Ingredients - 1 serving
Milk: 250ml
Turmeric: 2 pinch
Black Pepper: ½ teaspoon
Jaggery as needed
Method of preparation
- Firstly, in a sauce pan take 1 cup milk, add 2 pinch of turmeric, ½ tsp of crushed pepper.
- Whisk and mix well making sure everything is well combined. Bring the milk to boil and finally add brown sugar or honey ½ tsp (if needed).
- Filter and serve hot
Pro tips
- Always use organic turmeric powder to avoid ingesting adulterated one.
- Use pepper and turmeric together for better absorption of curcumin in the body. Best way is to have Golden latte as a bed time snack.
Benefits
Golden latte is enriched with the goodness of nature. Turmeric has some amazing antiseptic, anti-inflammatory properties, anti-microbial and anti-allergic properties, which further help in preventing as well as curing several diseases. In fact,a blend of turmeric, pepper and hot milk a day will help you to prevent infections and induce sleep during pregnancy and lactation.
Chukku Kaapi
Ingredients - 1 serving
Chukku/dry ginger - 1 teaspoon
Black pepper corn - ½ teaspoon
Dried or fresh tulsi leaves - 5-6 leaves
Karupatti or palm sugar - 1 tablespoon
Water or milk- 200 ml
Method of preparation
In water mix all the ingredients and boil till the aroma releases. Add milk if needed. Filter and serve hot
Pro tip
Use whole dry ginger powder instead of readymade powders.
Benefits
- It contains Gingerol. The main bioactive compound in ginger is a powerful antioxidant, and anti- inflammatory effect. It is very helpful in managing nausea, loss of appetite and taste and morning sickness especially in pregnancy. Restrict intake if heartburn is more in pregnancy.
Mix Dal Vegetable Soup
Ingredients - 1 serving
Masoor dal, Moong dal - 3 tablespoon
Toor dal- 2 tablespoon
Ginger- 1 inch
Clove garlic- 2 no
Tomato, carrots, beetroots - 1 no (chopped)
Turmeric- ¼ tsp
Salt- ½ tsp
Water- 2 cup
Pepper powder- ½ tsp
Coriander - 2 tbsp (finely chopped) for garnishing
Pumpkin or sunflower seeds- 1 tbsp
Method of preparation
- In a bowl, take 3 tbsp masoor dal, 3 tbsp moong dal and 2 tbsp toor dal. Rinse well and soak for 30 minutes.
- Add the soaked dal, tomato, carrot, beetroot, 1 inch ginger, garlic, salt, turmeric to the pressure cooker, 2 cups of water. Cover and pressure cook for 2 whistles.
- Once cooked transfer the mixture to blender and make it as a smooth paste. Add½ tsp pepper powder and 1½ cup water adjust consistency as required.
- Mix well and cook on a medium flame until the aroma is well absorbed. Garnish it with chopped coriander and seeds. Serve hot.
Pro tip
While cooking vegetables it should be chopped in a big size to avoid nutrient losses during cooking process.
Benefits
Mix of dal, vegetable and spices gives a good combo of protein, potassium, vitamin B, omega 3 fatty acids (seeds), zinc. These nutrients are important to fight against flu and infections.
Red immunity punch
Ingredients - 1 serving
Fresh and ripened red cherry- 15 no
Diced watermelon with white part - 1 cup
Plums - 3 nos
Ginger - 1 small piece
Sugar if needed
Chia seed - 1 tsp
Method of preparation
- Rinse cherries and plums. Remove seeds. Blanch plums (boil them in hot water for 2 minutes and then quickly immerse in cold water for a minute) and remove its skin. Cut plums into halves.
- Blend cherry, watermelon and plums in a blender until smooth puree. Strain the puree and add whole ginger and piece of lemons to add flavor to the juice. Top it up with chia seeds. Serve at room temperature.
Pro tip
Use fresh fruits for the recipe. Use juicer instead of blender to prepare. Use the white portion of the watermelon too as it contains citrulline- Amino acid. Avoid adding extra sugar. Can be a good snacking option.
Benefits
The antioxidant melatonin, found in cherries have a soothing effect on brain neurons and the nervous system, which in turn helps in improving irritability, insomnia, headaches and establish regular sleep patterns during pregnancy.
Apart from protecting against the damage of free radicals, the antioxidants (vitamin C,carotenoids and flavonoids) also strengthen the body's immunity and protect from bacterial, viral and fungal infections, particularly those of colon, urinary tract, intestines, and excretory system along with coughs and colds. They are also very effective in giving protection against flu and other fevers.
Indian style chicken soup
Ingredients - 1-2 serving
Chicken – 120g cut into bite sizes pieces (along with the bone or breast piece)
Large onion – 1 chopped thinly
Ginger garlic paste- 1 tsp
Small tomato- 1
Olive oil - 4 tbsp, can use any light oil
Chicken broth - 2 cups, can use vegetable broth or water too
Spices:
Cinnamon Stick- ½ stick
Black or green cardamom- 2
Cloves- 2
Turmeric powder- 1/2 tsp
Pinch of Nutmeg powder
Coriander powder- 1 tsp
Cumin Powder - 1 tsp
Red chili powder - 1 tsp
Garam masala- 1 tsp
Salt as required
Method of preparation
- Heat oil and add all the mentioned spices and sauté for 40 seconds. Then add onion, ginger garlic paste, and fry till onions are pink in color. Now add chicken, tomato and sauté nicely.
- Let this cook nicely on a medium flame for a minute and then add chicken broth (any other broth or water if using). Stir everything and cover cook on low flame for 10-12 minutes. Turn off the heat. Transfer to a serving bowl, decorate with some fresh coriander. Top it up with sunflower or pumpkin seeds and serve hot.
Pro tip
Consume it fresh do not refrigerate and use it later.
Benefits
This soup is a complete nutrient rich snack blend of ingredients is enriched with potassium, protein, antioxidant from spices and much more. This is a perfect comforting mid-morning or evening snack during pregnancy helpful in reducing nausea, improves loss of appetite and digestion.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics