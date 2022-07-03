Monsoon recipes: 5 delicious soups and beverages to have during rainy season

Who doesn't love to relish some piping hot soup or a steaming cup of hot beverage during rainy weather? While chai-pakoda is the first thing that comes to your mind during monsoon, there is no dearth of monsoon snacks that are much healthier and can be rustled up in jiffy to welcome rains. While rains feel good, one tends to sweat a lot during this season because of which one is at risk of dehydration. (Also read: Healthy monsoon foods you must eat to prevent infections during rainy season)

Keeping yourself hydrated is the key to stay healthy. Other than plain water, beverages like soups, stew, buttermilk, fruit juices, and vegetables high on water content can also be considered.

Experts suggest switching to healthy beverages and soups instead of consuming your regular sugary drinks which have nothing but empty calories. This includes hot drinks, which are a must try as they help ward off seasonal cold or flu and boost immunity, prevents infection, as well as some juicy drinks which can be had at room temperature too.

Here are some healthy beverages and soups suggested by Haripriya.N, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospital, to boost your immunity, manage the moods swings plus curb your cravings during rainy season.

Golden Latte

Ingredients - 1 serving

Milk: 250ml

Turmeric: 2 pinch

Black Pepper: ½ teaspoon

Jaggery as needed

Method of preparation

- Firstly, in a sauce pan take 1 cup milk, add 2 pinch of turmeric, ½ tsp of crushed pepper.

- Whisk and mix well making sure everything is well combined. Bring the milk to boil and finally add brown sugar or honey ½ tsp (if needed).

- Filter and serve hot

Pro tips

- Always use organic turmeric powder to avoid ingesting adulterated one.

- Use pepper and turmeric together for better absorption of curcumin in the body. Best way is to have Golden latte as a bed time snack.

Benefits

Golden latte is enriched with the goodness of nature. Turmeric has some amazing antiseptic, anti-inflammatory properties, anti-microbial and anti-allergic properties, which further help in preventing as well as curing several diseases. In fact,a blend of turmeric, pepper and hot milk a day will help you to prevent infections and induce sleep during pregnancy and lactation.

Chukku Kaapi

Ingredients - 1 serving

Chukku/dry ginger - 1 teaspoon

Black pepper corn - ½ teaspoon

Dried or fresh tulsi leaves - 5-6 leaves

Karupatti or palm sugar - 1 tablespoon

Water or milk- 200 ml

Method of preparation

In water mix all the ingredients and boil till the aroma releases. Add milk if needed. Filter and serve hot

Pro tip

Use whole dry ginger powder instead of readymade powders.

Benefits

- It contains Gingerol. The main bioactive compound in ginger is a powerful antioxidant, and anti- inflammatory effect. It is very helpful in managing nausea, loss of appetite and taste and morning sickness especially in pregnancy. Restrict intake if heartburn is more in pregnancy.

Mix Dal Vegetable Soup

Ingredients - 1 serving

Masoor dal, Moong dal - 3 tablespoon

Toor dal- 2 tablespoon

Ginger- 1 inch

Clove garlic- 2 no

Tomato, carrots, beetroots - 1 no (chopped)

Turmeric- ¼ tsp

Salt- ½ tsp

Water- 2 cup

Pepper powder- ½ tsp

Coriander - 2 tbsp (finely chopped) for garnishing

Pumpkin or sunflower seeds- 1 tbsp

Method of preparation

- In a bowl, take 3 tbsp masoor dal, 3 tbsp moong dal and 2 tbsp toor dal. Rinse well and soak for 30 minutes.

- Add the soaked dal, tomato, carrot, beetroot, 1 inch ginger, garlic, salt, turmeric to the pressure cooker, 2 cups of water. Cover and pressure cook for 2 whistles.

- Once cooked transfer the mixture to blender and make it as a smooth paste. Add½ tsp pepper powder and 1½ cup water adjust consistency as required.

- Mix well and cook on a medium flame until the aroma is well absorbed. Garnish it with chopped coriander and seeds. Serve hot.

Pro tip

While cooking vegetables it should be chopped in a big size to avoid nutrient losses during cooking process.

Benefits

Mix of dal, vegetable and spices gives a good combo of protein, potassium, vitamin B, omega 3 fatty acids (seeds), zinc. These nutrients are important to fight against flu and infections.

Red immunity punch

Ingredients - 1 serving

Fresh and ripened red cherry- 15 no

Diced watermelon with white part - 1 cup

Plums - 3 nos

Ginger - 1 small piece

Sugar if needed

Chia seed - 1 tsp

Method of preparation

- Rinse cherries and plums. Remove seeds. Blanch plums (boil them in hot water for 2 minutes and then quickly immerse in cold water for a minute) and remove its skin. Cut plums into halves.

- Blend cherry, watermelon and plums in a blender until smooth puree. Strain the puree and add whole ginger and piece of lemons to add flavor to the juice. Top it up with chia seeds. Serve at room temperature.

Pro tip

Use fresh fruits for the recipe. Use juicer instead of blender to prepare. Use the white portion of the watermelon too as it contains citrulline- Amino acid. Avoid adding extra sugar. Can be a good snacking option.

Benefits

The antioxidant melatonin, found in cherries have a soothing effect on brain neurons and the nervous system, which in turn helps in improving irritability, insomnia, headaches and establish regular sleep patterns during pregnancy.

Apart from protecting against the damage of free radicals, the antioxidants (vitamin C,carotenoids and flavonoids) also strengthen the body's immunity and protect from bacterial, viral and fungal infections, particularly those of colon, urinary tract, intestines, and excretory system along with coughs and colds. They are also very effective in giving protection against flu and other fevers.

Indian style chicken soup

Ingredients - 1-2 serving

Chicken – 120g cut into bite sizes pieces (along with the bone or breast piece)

Large onion – 1 chopped thinly

Ginger garlic paste- 1 tsp

Small tomato- 1

Olive oil - 4 tbsp, can use any light oil

Chicken broth - 2 cups, can use vegetable broth or water too

Spices:

Cinnamon Stick- ½ stick

Black or green cardamom- 2

Cloves- 2

Turmeric powder- 1/2 tsp

Pinch of Nutmeg powder

Coriander powder- 1 tsp

Cumin Powder - 1 tsp

Red chili powder - 1 tsp

Garam masala- 1 tsp

Salt as required

Method of preparation

- Heat oil and add all the mentioned spices and sauté for 40 seconds. Then add onion, ginger garlic paste, and fry till onions are pink in color. Now add chicken, tomato and sauté nicely.

- Let this cook nicely on a medium flame for a minute and then add chicken broth (any other broth or water if using). Stir everything and cover cook on low flame for 10-12 minutes. Turn off the heat. Transfer to a serving bowl, decorate with some fresh coriander. Top it up with sunflower or pumpkin seeds and serve hot.

Pro tip

Consume it fresh do not refrigerate and use it later.

Benefits

This soup is a complete nutrient rich snack blend of ingredients is enriched with potassium, protein, antioxidant from spices and much more. This is a perfect comforting mid-morning or evening snack during pregnancy helpful in reducing nausea, improves loss of appetite and digestion.

