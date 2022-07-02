Home / Lifestyle / Health / Healthy monsoon foods you must eat to prevent infections during rainy season
Healthy monsoon foods you must eat to prevent infections during rainy season

  • Eating too much of high-calorie stuff can lead to acidity, bloating and other digestive issues during monsoon. Here are foods you must have to boost immunity and prevent infections during this season
Popcorn and lemongrass tea can help in boosting your immunity and preventing you from infections.(Pinterest)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 01:26 PM IST
ByParmita Uniyal

Monsoon is that time of the year when you can't have enough of hot cups of ginger tea with crunchy pakoras and bhajiyaas and crave for all types of spicy and unhealthy food. Eating too much of high-calorie stuff can lead to acidity, bloating and other digestive issues apart from the unwelcome weight gain that could hamper your weight loss journey. But it is always possible to replace them with healthy alternatives that can work on boosting your immunity and prevent you from infections. So instead of having your regular tea with sugar in excess, you can try replacing it with lemongrass tea. Chips and other fried stuff can be replaced by a bowl of popcorn. (Also read: This monsoon, boost your immunity with these drool-worthy recipes)

Smitha Shetty, Lifestyle Nutritionist suggests top 4 monsoon foods one should enjoy when it is raining to satisfy taste buds as well as boost immunity.

1. Popcorn

Popcorn(Pinterest)
When I say popcorn, it is not the yellow American corn I am talking about. Choose local white corn, popped in white butter with some black salt.

How does it help

Popcorn is a whole grain, hence it reduces the risk of lifestyle diseases such as heart attack, diabetes and blood pressure. It is also rich in phenolic acids, a type of antioxidant.

2. Jamun

Jamun is also considered to be an important herb in Ayurveda.(iStock)
Ayurveda strongly recommends Jamun for treating various conditions related to heart, arthritis, asthma, stomach pain, bowel spasm, flatulence and dysentery.

The diuretic effects of jamun flushes toxins out of the kidneys, while the high fibre content aids in digestion.

3. Amla Murabba

Amla Murabba(Pinterest)
It boosts immunity especially in rainy season as it brings along with it a host of diseases. The Indian gooseberry or amla also eases stomach issues. Loaded with antioxidants, it will also keep you young and fresh everyday.

4. Lemongrass tea

Lemongrass tea(Pinterest)
The calming effect that this tea provides is amazing. It lowers anxiety in just few minutes. It also helps in preventing several infections during the monsoon. Also, it curbs bloating.

