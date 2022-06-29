This monsoon, boost your immunity with these drool-worthy recipes

The rainy season is all about making memories by splashing in the puddles and getting drenched in the romantic rains as the monsoons hit the Indian subcontinent but it is also the time when our immunity weakens. We all wonder what to eat and what to forego during this season and the first step in preventing various health disorders such as colds, coughs and digestive issues, is to adopt ingredients that boost our immunity.

Bringing much relief to the scorching summer heat, a seasonal change in the direction of the strongest winds have finally brought the monsoon season to the doorstep of several states in India and as the weather changes from dry to rainy, common cold and flu are very frequent. The key to good health lies in a balanced diet and we got you sorted with the following recipes that take only 15 minutes to whip up and are a secret health hack to combat the monsoon cold n cough.

1. Dry Fruit Ladoo

Ingredients:

20 ml chocolate flavoured syrup

40gm superfine sugar

1tbsp water

1 tbsp melted butter

20gm pistachios

20gm almonds

20gm cashews

¼ tbsp baking soda

Equipment needed:

1 non-stick saucepan

1 spatula

1 regular bowl

Method:

Add the sugar in a pan and caramelize the sugar till golden brown. Add the dry fruits, baking soda and chocolate flavoured syrup. Pour on a greased surface to cool a bit and roll into laddoos.

2. Jowar Ladoo with Strawberry Flavour

Ingredients:

½ cup strawberry flavoured syrup

¼ cup slivered almonds

½ tbsp cardamom powder

½ tsp dry ginger powder

2 tbsp roasted chironji

1 tsp ghee

1 cup jiggery gud

3 cups roasted puffed jowar

Equipment needed:

1 non-stick saucepan

1 non-stick spoon

1 ladle

2 glasses

Method:

In a large kadai, heat ghee and add jaggery. Keeping the flame low, stir continuously until the jaggery melts. Add strawberry flavoured syrup and stir on low flame, till it turns frothy. Check the consistency by dropping syrup into a bowl of water. It should form a soft ball. Turn off the flame and add dry roasted murmura and mix gently.

Add roasted puffed jowar, slivered almonds, cardamom powder, dry ginger powder and roasted chironji. Mix until mixture is well combined and jaggery syrup is coated well. Grease your hand with ghee or wet your hand with water. Prepare ladoo when the mixture is still warm.

3. Ragi Pancake

Ingredients:

1 tbsp caramel flavoured syrup

1 cup toasted ragi flour

1 cup toasted flax seeds powder

1 tbsp baking soda

Pinch of salt

1 cup curd

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp vanilla essence

½ cup milk

1 tbsp butter

Equipment needed:

1 mixing bowl

1 non-stick pan

1 serving plate

Method:

Add in all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix well. Rest the batter for 10 minutes. Grease the non-stick pan with butter on medium heat. Pour 1 ladle of batter and spread it, drizzle some butter and flip and cook it from both sides. Transfer the pancakes on a serving plate. Drizzle caramel flavoured syrup and serve.

(Recipes: Chef Ranveer Brar)

Benefits:

Consumption of dry fruits enhances energy and stamina. As they are rich in fibre, it provides better digestion.

Almonds are packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E and not only reduce hunger while promoting weight loss but also lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels along with reducing blood pressure. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function.

Flu season, step aside as jaggery (or gud as it is popularly known in India) is here to the rescue! Jaggery in tea helps one to overcome the common cold and cough and is an easy ingredient found in Indian kitchens. It is rich in many vital vitamins and minerals, boosts immunity, keeps the body warm, helps treat cold and cough and controls the temperature of the body.

The molasses content in jaggery makes it more nutrient since this nutritious by-product of the sugar making process is removed while making refined sugar. Jaggery is rich in vitamins and minerals, makes for a great immunity booster, builds a shield against health ailments like cough and cold and leads to improved digestive health, anaemia prevention, liver detoxification and improved immune function.

Ragi is a good carbohydrate, making ragi cookies have the benefit of vitamin D which improves vitality, improves skin tissues, and reduces wrinkles. They are good at keeping diabetes in check.

These recipes are healthy and delicious, they are great for get-togethers and will not make you regret the next day.