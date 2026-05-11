Mother's Day 2026: Whip Up A Wholesome Breakfast In Bed With These Healthy Recipes Your Mum Will Thank You For

There is a particular kind of love that speaks through food. For most of us, it is the love of a mother - the woman who has spent years stirring pots in the early morning dark, making sure everyone is fed before the day begins. This Mother's Day, turn the tables. Let her sleep in, lace up your apron, and cook something wholesome in her honour. Make your mum smile with these healthier breakfast options (Canva)

But beyond the gesture, science increasingly tells us that what we eat for breakfast genuinely matters - not just for energy, but for long-term health. A 2024 study found that both the quality and quantity of the morning meal directly influence cardiometabolic risk factors including blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood glucose in adults - especially as we age. (Source) For the mothers in our lives, who often put their own health last, a thoughtful, nourishing breakfast is not just a treat. It is an act of genuine care.

Indian households have always understood breakfast as more than nutrition, it is memory, ritual, and belonging. The sizzle of a tawa, the scent of mustard seeds in hot oil, the warmth of a cup of chai held between both hands. These are the textures of a childhood and, for many of us, the flavour of Mum herself.

Whether she prefers something light and modern or hearty and traditional, these five recipes cover the full range, some deeply rooted in the Indian kitchen, others borrowed from further afield, because Mum's tastes, like her love, know no borders.