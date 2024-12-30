New Year 2025: Tasty dip recipes to pair with appetizers for your NYE party menu
New Year 2025: Level up your NYE party's snack game by introducing these exotic, flavourful dips.
New Year parties are full of aspirational manifestations for next year, hilarious recaps of the passing year and good food. The gastronomic extravaganza begins right from the snacks and appetisers during the game night. If your snack or appetizer menu isn't that happening, let dips come to your rescue. You may even get compliments for your sophisticated culinary judgment of adding a flavourful dip. Here are some dip recipes that will no doubt show your culinary finesse instead of serving regular store-bought ones.
Baked cheese and onion dip
Recipe by Southern Plate
This dip is sweet from all the decadent, cheese goodness. The onion scent adds a hint of a tangy undertone.
Ingredients
- 3 cups freshly shredded cheese
- 113 grams of cubbed cream cheese
- 2-3 small diced onions
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
Method
- In a large mixing bowl, add cubed cheese and pop it in the microwave for thirty seconds or till the cheese becomes soft.
- Now take it out of the microwave and add diced onion, shredded cheese and mayo. Mix well.
- Grease the baking dish and transfer the mixture.
- Bake at 375 for 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly and lightly brown on top. You can garnish with any seasoning (oregano or chilli flakes) for further added flavours.
Coriander Jalapeno Hummus
Recipe by Hebbars Kitchen
Hummus is certainly an exotic dip with the rich flavour of chickpea and jalapeno giving it a little bit of heat. It's full of flavours.
Ingredients
- 1 cup of soaked and cooked chickpea
- Handful coriander
- 2 tbsp jalapeno
- 2 tbsp sesame seeds
- ¼ tsp cumin powder
- 3 clove garlic
- ½ lemon juice
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ cup olive oil
Method
- In a blender, add the chickpea.
- Then add fresh coriander, jalapeno, sesame seeds, cumin powder, clove garlic, lemon, olive oil and salt for taste.
- Blend properly until it turns into a smooth paste.
Salsa
Recipe by Dassana Amit
Ingredients
- ¾ cup chopped tomatoes or 2 medium-sized tomatoes
- ⅓ cup chopped onions or 1 medium-sized onion
- 1 tsp chopped green chillies or serrano peppers or jalapeño
- ½ tsp ground cumin (cumin powder)
- ¼ tsp ground black pepper/ cayenne pepper/ paprika/ red chilli powder
- Salt as required
- 2 tsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
Method
- Add all the ingredients to a blender.
- For a tangier salsa, the chef recommended adding two more teaspoons of lemon juice.
- Serve it immediately or it can be stored later in the refrigerator in an air-tight container.
