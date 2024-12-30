New Year 2025: Tasty dip recipes to pair with appetizers for your NYE party menu

New Year parties are full of aspirational manifestations for next year, hilarious recaps of the passing year and good food. The gastronomic extravaganza begins right from the snacks and appetisers during the game night. If your snack or appetizer menu isn't that happening, let dips come to your rescue. You may even get compliments for your sophisticated culinary judgment of adding a flavourful dip. Here are some dip recipes that will no doubt show your culinary finesse instead of serving regular store-bought ones. Dips add flavour to chips and other snacks. (Pexels)

Baked cheese and onion dip

Recipe by Southern Plate

This dip is sweet from all the decadent, cheese goodness. The onion scent adds a hint of a tangy undertone.

Ingredients

3 cups freshly shredded cheese

113 grams of cubbed cream cheese

2-3 small diced onions

1/2 cup mayonnaise

Method

In a large mixing bowl, add cubed cheese and pop it in the microwave for thirty seconds or till the cheese becomes soft.

Now take it out of the microwave and add diced onion, shredded cheese and mayo. Mix well.

Grease the baking dish and transfer the mixture.

Bake at 375 for 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly and lightly brown on top. You can garnish with any seasoning (oregano or chilli flakes) for further added flavours.

Coriander Jalapeno Hummus

Recipe by Hebbars Kitchen

Hummus is certainly an exotic dip with the rich flavour of chickpea and jalapeno giving it a little bit of heat. It's full of flavours.

Ingredients

1 cup of soaked and cooked chickpea

Handful coriander

2 tbsp jalapeno

2 tbsp sesame seeds

¼ tsp cumin powder

3 clove garlic

½ lemon juice

½ tsp salt

¼ cup olive oil

Method

In a blender, add the chickpea.

Then add fresh coriander, jalapeno, sesame seeds, cumin powder, clove garlic, lemon, olive oil and salt for taste.

Blend properly until it turns into a smooth paste.

Salsa

Recipe by Dassana Amit

Ingredients

¾ cup chopped tomatoes or 2 medium-sized tomatoes

⅓ cup chopped onions or 1 medium-sized onion

1 tsp chopped green chillies or serrano peppers or jalapeño

½ tsp ground cumin (cumin powder)

¼ tsp ground black pepper/ cayenne pepper/ paprika/ red chilli powder

Salt as required

2 tsp lemon juice

2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

Method

Add all the ingredients to a blender.

For a tangier salsa, the chef recommended adding two more teaspoons of lemon juice.

Serve it immediately or it can be stored later in the refrigerator in an air-tight container.

