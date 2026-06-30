Not a fan of Greek yoghurt? Gastroenterologist shares a tastier alternative to chia pudding: Check full recipe

Chia seeds have earned a reputation as a breakfast superfood, often finding their way into smoothies, overnight puddings, or bowls of Greek yoghurt topped with fresh fruit. While this combination is packed with fibre and protein, its thick, creamy texture isn't for everyone. If you've been struggling to include chia seeds in your diet because you don't enjoy Greek yoghurt, there's a simpler, tastier alternative that delivers similar nutritional benefits without compromising on flavour or texture.

Read more to check out the full recipe! (Unsplash)

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Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator specialising in digestive, liver, pancreatic, and nutrition health, has shared a tastier alternative to the classic chia seeds and Greek yoghurt breakfast. Offering many of the same health benefits, he says this quick, fibre-rich option is so delicious that you'll finish it in just 30 seconds.

In an Instagram video shared on June 27, the gastroenterologist explains, “If Greek yoghurt isn’t your favorite, this is one of the easiest ways I’ve found to add chia seeds to your diet. What I like most about this recipe is how easy it is to eat. The chia seeds soften as they sit, and the applesauce makes the texture much lighter than something like Greek yoghurt. If you don’t love thick foods, this can be a great alternative.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the recipe below! Ingredients 8 ounces unsweetened applesauce

1½ tablespoons chia seeds

Cinnamon (optional) Method In a bowl, combine the applesauce and chia seeds, stirring thoroughly to ensure the chia seeds are evenly distributed with no clumps. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least two hours, or leave it overnight if you prefer a thicker, pudding-like consistency. Once the chia pudding has set, give it a quick stir, sprinkle a little cinnamon on top for extra flavour, and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the recipe below! Ingredients 8 ounces unsweetened applesauce

1½ tablespoons chia seeds

Cinnamon (optional) Method In a bowl, combine the applesauce and chia seeds, stirring thoroughly to ensure the chia seeds are evenly distributed with no clumps. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least two hours, or leave it overnight if you prefer a thicker, pudding-like consistency. Once the chia pudding has set, give it a quick stir, sprinkle a little cinnamon on top for extra flavour, and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

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Important tip: Drink at least eight ounces of water after eating it. Chia seeds absorb water, so staying hydrated helps them do what they’re supposed to do.

Alternatives to mix it up

If you're not a fan of chia seeds, Dr Salhab suggests making a similar snack by mixing mashed fresh raspberries or ripe mango into applesauce for a naturally sweet, fruit-packed alternative. On the other hand, if applesauce isn't to your taste, you can simply stir chia seeds into mashed raspberries or mango to enjoy many of the same nutritional benefits in a different form.

Health benefits

According to Dr Salhab, chia seeds are rich in fibre, making them beneficial for digestive and gut health. They can help promote bowel regularity while also increasing feelings of fullness and satiety, which may support healthier eating habits. Applesauce, meanwhile, contains pectin – a type of soluble fibre that helps support healthy digestion by encouraging regular bowel movements and maintaining bowel regularity.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.