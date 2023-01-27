Oil-free pakoras: A step-by-step guide to make delicious no-oil pakoras at home this winter

The chill of winter has descended upon us, and with it comes the craving for delicious snacks. One of the most popular winter snacks is pakoras, a type of fritter made with vegetables and spices. However, many people are now looking for healthier options, so why not try making no-oil pakoras? No-oil pakoras are a delicious and healthy alternative to the traditional deep-fried version. They are made with a combination of vegetables and spices and require no oil. This makes them a great option for those who are looking to reduce their fat intake. (Also read: Tea-time snacks: 5 lip-smacking pakoras to enjoy with your evening tea )

A step-by-step guide to making no-oil pakoras:

The first step in making no-oil pakoras is to gather the ingredients. You will need potatoes, onions, bell peppers, green chillies, coriander leaves, and spices such as cumin, coriander powder, turmeric, and red chilli powder. You will also need gram flour, baking soda, and salt.

Once you have the ingredients, the next step is to prepare the batter. Mix the gram flour with water to make a thick batter. Add the spices, salt, and baking soda to the batter and mix well.

Now it’s time to prepare the vegetables. Chop the potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and green chillies into small pieces. Add the chopped vegetables to the batter and mix well. Finally, add the coriander leaves and mix again.

The next step is to heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Once the pan is hot, add a spoonful of the batter and spread it out to make a small circle. Let it cook for a few minutes, then flip it over and cook the other side. Repeat the process with the remaining batter until all the pakoras are cooked. Once the pakoras are cooked, serve them hot with your favourite chutney or dip. Enjoy!

No-oil pakoras are a great way to enjoy a tasty snack without worrying about unhealthy fats. They are quick and easy to make and can be enjoyed by everyone. So, next time you’re in the mood for a snack, why not try making no-oil pakoras?"

