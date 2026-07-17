Overripe bananas going to waste? Use them to make chef Ranveer Brar's delicious dessert: Toffee banana fritters

Those bananas sitting on your kitchen counter may be looking a little worse for wear, their peels speckled and turning black. Sure, you could bake yet another loaf of banana bread, but if you're craving something different, those overripe bananas still have plenty to offer. Instead of letting them go to waste, transform them into a crisp, caramel-coated dessert that's surprisingly easy to make and guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth. We found just the recipe!

Read more to check out the full recipe! (Instagram)

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has shared a delicious toffee banana recipe that transforms overripe bananas into crisp, golden fritters coated in a rich caramel glaze. The indulgent dessert is a great way to use up leftover bananas and perfectly balances sweetness while adding a satisfying crunch. In a YouTube video shared on November 14, 2021, the chef demonstrates the step-by-step preparation along with the complete ingredients list.

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the banana fritters 3 to 4 overripe bananas, cut into bite-sized pieces

Refined flour (maida), for dusting

Iced water, for dipping

1 tsp sesame seeds For the batter 1 cup refined flour (maida)

A pinch of salt

Water, as required

¼ tsp baking powder For the caramel ½ cup sugar

1 to 2 tbsp water For garnish Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream

Mint leaves

Sesame seeds Method Prepare the batter by whisking together the refined flour, salt, baking powder and enough water to form a smooth, lump-free batter with a coating consistency. Let it rest for five to 10 minutes. Lightly dust the banana pieces with refined flour, then dip them into the batter, ensuring they are evenly coated. Deep-fry in medium-hot oil until golden brown, crisp and cooked through. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on absorbent paper. Meanwhile, add the sugar and one to two tablespoons of water to a pan. Cook over medium heat, without stirring too much, until the sugar melts and turns into a deep golden caramel. Working quickly, add the fried banana pieces to the hot caramel and toss gently until each piece is evenly coated. Immediately transfer the caramel-coated bananas to a bowl of iced water for a few seconds to set the caramel into a crisp shell. Remove and place them on absorbent paper. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve immediately with whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and extra sesame seeds, if desired. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the banana fritters 3 to 4 overripe bananas, cut into bite-sized pieces

Refined flour (maida), for dusting

Iced water, for dipping

1 tsp sesame seeds For the batter 1 cup refined flour (maida)

A pinch of salt

Water, as required

¼ tsp baking powder For the caramel ½ cup sugar

1 to 2 tbsp water For garnish Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream

Mint leaves

Sesame seeds Method Prepare the batter by whisking together the refined flour, salt, baking powder and enough water to form a smooth, lump-free batter with a coating consistency. Let it rest for five to 10 minutes. Lightly dust the banana pieces with refined flour, then dip them into the batter, ensuring they are evenly coated. Deep-fry in medium-hot oil until golden brown, crisp and cooked through. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on absorbent paper. Meanwhile, add the sugar and one to two tablespoons of water to a pan. Cook over medium heat, without stirring too much, until the sugar melts and turns into a deep golden caramel. Working quickly, add the fried banana pieces to the hot caramel and toss gently until each piece is evenly coated. Immediately transfer the caramel-coated bananas to a bowl of iced water for a few seconds to set the caramel into a crisp shell. Remove and place them on absorbent paper. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve immediately with whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and extra sesame seeds, if desired. {{/usCountry}}

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Chef Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, and author, holding a degree in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management, Lucknow. He is widely recognised as India's youngest executive chef at age 25, his recurring judge role on MasterChef India, and his honorary membership at the James Beard Foundation.