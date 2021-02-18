Pandemic kills food buffets?

In pre covid times, restaurants and cafe would lay out a lavish food buffet for the guests to enjoy a wide range of delicacies. As the pandemic struck us, many things changed. A city that had brunch buffets going on everyday of the week featuring myriad themes, has very few functional now. Most of the restaurants are now wary of laying out buffets. They say it is to keep the safety of guesses in mind. “The safety and health of our guests and staff is our top priority. A set menu is available and we serve the guests at the table to avoid rush at the buffet counters and to maintain safe social distancing,” says restaurateur Zorawar Kalra.

Many believe it reduces wastage of food. “When we used to serve buffet during Sunday brunches at Qutub , there was always extra food prepared and many-a-times, we would end up with a lot of leftover food due to the high quantity of preparation. Keeping the pandemic times in mind, we are trying to reduce wastage at all the restaurants. Our motto is minimum wastage of food hence we have a la carte or set menus available for guests to order from,” says Kanishk Tuteja of We Qutub

The number of guests coming in for buffets is also poor as people are hesitant to eat with others. “People usually ask for a la carte and avoid buffets at a time like this. We see lesser walk-ins. Servers wearing masks and gloves serve the food on the table and people are more comfortable with that,” says Avantika Sinha of Kampai.