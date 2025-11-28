Parineeti Chopra’s Mushroom Toast steals spotlight as Raghav Chadha shares her easy home recipe

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who recently welcomed his first child with wife Parineeti Chopra, has shared the actor's Mushroom Toast recipe, which has now gained significant attention on the internet. Raghav featured in the latest episode of Tere Gully Mein by Curly Tales, where he gave a tour of his residence to viewers. He and Parineeti reside in a beautifully designed home in the national capital, which is surrounded by greenery and open space. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.

During the episode, he treated host Kamiya Jani with Parineeti's Mushroom Toast dish. At first, the AAP leader tried to guess the recipe for the same, but then he decided to call his call to confirm the same.

All about Parineeti Chopra's Mushroom Toast recipe

Parineeti shared on the call that the recipe for Mushroom Toast is "very simple". She said that she starts by putting butter in a pan and adds one or one-and-a-half spoons of maida to it. Then she adds milk and stirs until it becomes thick, much like a white creamy sauce. Later on, she takes another pan and sautés mushrooms with butter, salt, pepper, garlic, chilli flakes and other things. It is then added to the white sauce. Post that, she puts grated Parmesan or cheddar cheese for richness. The entire mixture is then layered over toasted bread. Parineeti further shared that this mushroom sauce mixture can even be served with chicken, fish or paneer.

Netizens react

On Instagram, several people gave a thumbs up to the recipe and looked forward to trying it out themselves. "Beautiful, will definitely going to have this," one person wrote. Another one commented, "Thank you. Awesome recipe." Another one commented, "Thank you. Awesome recipe."

About Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra

Raghav and Parineeti got engaged on May 13, 2023, at Kapurthala House in the national capital. The couple got married on September 24 in the same year in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Their wedding took place at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

They welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on October 19 this year. The child has been named Neer.

